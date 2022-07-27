Brazilian Natural Medicine

Biodanza: what it is, benefits and how to do it

Biodanza, also known as biodanza or psychodance, is an integrative practice that aims to promote a sense of well-being through the performance of dance movements based on experiences, in addition, this practice promotes non-verbal dialogue between participants, valuing the look and touch.

Biodanza involves dance and psychology and integrates the concepts of biology, psychology and anthropology, promoting a sense of well-being, relaxation, self-knowledge and creativity. Thus, biodancing has been used to complement the treatment of some diseases, such as motor deficiency, anorexia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Benefits of Biodanza

The benefits of biodanza are related to the five lines of experiences that are part of this practice and that are developed, which are:

  • Vitalitywhich concerns the renewal of energy;
  • Sexualitywhich concerns the progressive and natural development of contact;
  • Creativitywhich corresponds to the renewal and feeling of rebirth;
  • affectivitywhich concerns the renewal and stimulation of emotions;
  • transcendencewhich is the integration between body and soul.

Thus, the main benefits of biodanza are:

  • Renewal of energies;
  • Stimulation of emotions;
  • Stimulation of creativity;
  • Helps to relax, reducing anxiety and stress;
  • Increased pleasure in living;
  • Decreased shyness;
  • Improves the quality of sleep;
  • Promotes self-knowledge.

In addition, some studies have shown that biodancing is also able to reduce acute pain in people with fibromyalgia. In this way, biodance can be applied in several situations, such as fibromyalgia, anorexia, bulimia, sensory and motor deficiencies, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

how to practice

Biodanza must be done in a group so that people can have the maximum benefits. This is because it is important that there is interaction and connections are established through looks and touch, which allows the person to be more uninhibited and manage to relax and have a greater sense of self-knowledge.

