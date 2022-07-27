Conceive plus: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Conceive Plus lubricant is a product that provides the optimal conditions necessary for conception, as it does not harm the function of the sperm, leading to the creation of a favorable environment for pregnancy, in addition to facilitating intimate contact, making it more comfortable, because it reduces the vaginal dryness.

Unlike some lubricants that can change the pH of the vagina or even make it difficult for sperm to reach the egg, Conceive Plus is a safe option for couples who want to get pregnant, as it contains calcium and magnesium, and an optimal pH for survival. and locomotion of sperm.

what is it for

Conceive Plus lubricant is indicated for:

Couples who wish to have children;

Women with vaginal dryness;

Women who use ovulation inducers;

Women who feel pain during penetration;

Men with low sperm volume.

Although Conceive Plus has these indications, couples who intend to become pregnant should speak with their doctor before using the product.

what are the benefits

Conceive Plus is a product that has a lubricating action and provides favorable conditions for fertilization to occur, due to its properties:

It does not harm sperm function, keeping it viable;

Improves survival time and sperm movement inside the vagina;

Promotes the survival of women’s eggs;

It balances the pH of the woman’s vagina, maintaining the necessary conditions to become pregnant;

Decreases natural vaginal dryness, facilitating penetration;

Facilitates the introduction of medical devices vaginally to perform interventions to increase fertility.

In addition, it can also be used by women who do not wish to become pregnant as it is compatible with the use of natural rubber latex and polyurethane condoms.

How to use

Conceive Plus lubricant should be used during sexual intercourse, especially on fertile days.

Learn how to calculate your fertile period through the calculator:

This product should be applied to the intimate area, 30 minutes before or during sexual intercourse. If necessary, the lubricant can be reapplied.

who shouldn’t use

Conceive Plus should not be used with polyisoprene rubber condoms.​