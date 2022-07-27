Glucantime (Meglumine Antimoniate): What is it for and how to use it

Glucantime is an injectable antiparasitic medicine, which contains meglumine antimoniate in its composition, indicated for the treatment of American cutaneous or mucocutaneous leishmaniasis and the treatment of visceral leishmaniasis or kala-azar.

This medication is available in the SUS in an injectable solution, which must be administered in the hospital by a healthcare professional.

How to use

This medicine is available as an injectable solution and, therefore, should always be administered by a healthcare professional, and the treatment dose should be calculated by a doctor according to the person’s weight and the type of Leishmaniasis.

Generally, treatment with Glucantime is given for 20 consecutive days in the case of visceral leishmaniasis and for 30 consecutive days in the case of cutaneous leishmaniasis.

Learn more about treating Leishmaniasis.

Possible side effects

Some of the more common side effects that may occur during treatment include joint pain, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, fever, headache, decreased appetite, difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, stomach pain, and changes in the blood test. blood, especially in liver function tests.

who shouldn’t use

Glucantime should not be used in cases of allergy to meglumine antimoniate or in patients with kidney, heart or liver failure. In addition, in pregnant women, it should only be used after medical advice.