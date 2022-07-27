Female condom: what is it and how to put it correctly

The female condom is a contraceptive method that can replace the contraceptive pill, to protect against unwanted pregnancy, in addition to protecting against sexually transmitted infections such as HPV, syphilis or HIV.

The female condom is about 15 centimeters long and is formed by 2 rings of different sizes that are joined together to form a kind of tube. The narrower side of the condom ring, is the portion that needs to be inside the vagina, and is closed preventing the passage of sperm to the uterus, protecting the woman from male secretions.

how to put it correctly

To put it correctly and not disturb, you must:

hold the condom with the opening downwards; Squeeze in the middle of the smaller ring that stays up, forming an ‘8’ to introduce it more easily into the vagina; Choose a comfortable positionwhich can be squatted or with one leg bent; Insert the ‘8’ shaped ring inside the vagina leaving about 3 cm outside.

To remove the condom, after intercourse, you must hold and rotate the larger ring that remained outside the vagina, so as not to let the secretions come out, and then you must pull the condom out. After that, it is important to tie a knot in the middle of the condom and throw it in the trash.

This method is great because in addition to preventing pregnancy, it also prevents the transmission of diseases. However, for anyone who is just trying to avoid pregnancy there are other contraceptive methods one can use. See the main contraceptive methods, their advantages and disadvantages.

Watch the following video and check in more detail how to use the female condom correctly:

5 most common mistakes when using a female condom

Some of the most common mistakes that decrease the effectiveness of condoms include:

1. Putting on a condom after initiating intercourse

The female condom can be placed up to 8 hours before sexual intercourse, however, many women only use it after having started intimate contact, preventing contact with sperm. However, some infections such as herpes and HPV can be transmitted through the mouth.

What to do: put the condom before intimate contact or shortly after starting intercourse, avoiding direct contact of the mouth and penis with the vagina.

2. Not checking the package before opening

The packaging of any condom should be inspected prior to use for holes or damage that could compromise the safety of the contraceptive method. However, this is one of the most easily overlooked steps during the entire placement process.

What to do: check the entire package before opening and check the expiry date.

3. Putting the condom wrong

Although it is easy to identify the opening side of the condom, in some situations the woman can get confused, ending up introducing the female condom backwards. This causes the opening to be inwards and the penis cannot enter. In these cases, the penis can pass between the condom and the vagina, nullifying the desired effect.

What to do: correctly observe the opening side of the condom and introduce only the smaller ring, which is not open.

4. Do not leave a part of the condom out

After putting on the condom it is very important to leave a piece out as this allows the condom not to move and prevents the penis from coming into contact with the external vagina. Thus, when the condom is placed incorrectly, it can lead to the penis coming into direct contact with the vagina, increasing the risk of catching sexually transmitted infections or becoming pregnant.

What to do: After placing the condom inside the vagina, leave about 3 cm outside, to protect the external region.

5. Do not use lubricant during intercourse

The lubricant helps reduce friction during intimate contact, making penetration easier. When there is not enough lubrication, the movement of the penis can create a lot of friction, which can lead to condom tears.

What to do: it is important to use a suitable water-based lubricant.