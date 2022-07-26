Can breast pain be a sign of cancer?

Pain in the breast is rarely a sign of breast cancer, as in this type of disease pain is not a very common symptom during the early stages, and is only more frequent in very advanced cases, when the tumor is already well developed. .

Thus, in most cases, breast pain is caused by less serious situations such as:

Hormonal changes: especially during puberty and in the days before or during menstruation;

especially during puberty and in the days before or during menstruation; Benign cysts: characterized by the presence of small nodules in the breast. See more about breast cyst symptoms;

characterized by the presence of small nodules in the breast. See more about breast cyst symptoms; Excess milk: in the case of women who are breastfeeding.

In addition, breast pain can also be a sign of pregnancy because this symptom is very common in the first trimester of pregnancy. Therefore, women who are trying to conceive or who have a missed period should take a pregnancy test to confirm this possibility.

In other cases, the pain can still be caused by the use of certain types of medication, examples of which include Methyldopa, Spironolactone, Oxymetholone or Chlorpromazine.

See also other common causes and what to do to relieve breast pain.

What to do when you feel pain in the breast

When you feel some kind of pain in the breast, you can do a self-exam of the breast to look for the existence of lumps in the breast and, if a lump is identified or the pain persists, you should go to a consultation with a mastologist, so he can examine the breast and, if necessary, order a mammogram.

Although cases of pain in the breast caused by cancer are rare, it is always important to go to the gynecologist, because if this is the cause of the pain, it is important to identify the cancer as soon as possible to facilitate treatment and improve the chances of cure.

Watch the following video and see how to correctly perform a breast self-exam:

When breast pain could be a sign of cancer

Although in most cases the cancer does not cause any pain, there is a rare type known as “inflammatory breast cancer” that can cause pain during development. However, this type of cancer also causes other characteristic symptoms such as a discharge from the nipple, inverted nipple, swelling or redness.

In any case, this type of cancer can also be identified by tests used to explore the cause of the pain, such as mammography, and therefore, in case of breast pain, it is always important to consult a gynecologist.