Intimate surgery: when it is indicated, care and possible risks

Plastic surgery in the genital region is known as intimate plastic surgery, and can be indicated to treat health problems, such as a drooping bladder, or to improve the appearance of the genitals, by reducing the labia minora, for example.

This type of plastic surgery can only be performed after the age of 18, after the genitals have fully developed, in addition, the female genitals can undergo major changes during pregnancy and menopause, so there is no better time. for the woman to resort to this type of aesthetic treatment, this choice being very personal.

It is important to clarify that in most cases of female intimate surgery the objective is to make the region more ‘beautiful’, but this is also very subjective and personal, and therefore, before making a drastic decision to perform a vaginal rejuvenation surgery, the woman think about it for a few months, talk to your partner and your trusted doctor.

Many women seek this type of surgery to feel better about their own body, and thus feel more comfortable during intimate contact, which can lead to a decrease in pain during sex and an increase in libido, which consequently increases the sexual pleasure.

Know the main problems that can harm intimate contact.

Indications for intimate plastic surgery in women

Plastic surgery in the female intimate region can be used to:

Aesthetic or emotional reasons:

Reduction of the foreskin of the clitoris so that it is more exposed and the woman has more pleasure;

Rejuvenation of the vagina, with genital whitening, when a woman finds her genitals too dark;

Liposuction of the Mount of Venus when a woman finds her vulva too big, high or wide;

Reduction of the labia minora only to make them smaller than the labia majora;

Putting on a new hymen, so that the woman ‘comes back’ to being a virgin again.

Medical reasons:

Reduction of the labia minora: when it causes discomfort during physical activity, wearing a certain type of clothing, pain or entrapment of the labia during penetration, or if it occurred after pregnancy or vaginal delivery;

Nymphoplasty: Reduction of the size of the vagina after observing great vaginal laxity after vaginal delivery that interferes with the woman’s sexual satisfaction;

Changes in the genitals that interfere with penetration or sexual pleasure;

Perineoplasty: To combat a drooping bladder or urinary incontinence, for example. Learn more about this type of surgery at: How is surgery for urinary incontinence performed.

Indications for intimate plastic surgery in men

Plastic surgery in the male genital region is typically used to:

The cuts made in the surgery are small, usually go unnoticed, but it is normal for the region to be swollen and purple for up to 4 weeks, making sexual contact impossible at this stage.

How is intimate plastic surgery performed?

Intimate plastic surgery is performed in approximately 2 hours, with local or general anesthesia and the patient is free to go home the next day and to return to work in 2 days after the surgery, if the work does not involve intense physical effort.

The best doctor to perform this type of procedure is a gynecologist who specializes in plastic surgery. There is no single standard on which type of procedure is most suitable for each case, and the type of procedure that will be performed in each surgery is left to the physician’s discretion.

Possible complications of the surgery

The complications of intimate plastic surgery are related to the general complications of any surgery, such as infections at the site, bleeding and reactions to anesthesia. Therefore, whenever there are warning signs such as fever, intense redness, very strong pain or pus coming out, it is recommended to go to the emergency room.

There is still the possibility that the person will not be satisfied with the result of the surgery, because he may suffer from psychological problems such as preoccupation with an imaginary defect or excessive preoccupation with a minor defect. Thus, it is recommended that the person who will perform this type of surgery be evaluated by a psychologist before and after the procedure.

Care after surgery

After performing this type of surgery, you need to take some precautions, such as:

Not having intimate contact for about 30 to 45 days;

Rest for about 2 to 3 days;

Do not perform physical exercises in the first three weeks;

Perform intimate hygiene normally with warm water and neutral soap;

Wear cotton underwear or underwear;

Apply cold compresses to the intimate area to reduce swelling;

Do not rub the intimate region.

The care to be taken after intimate plastic surgery is related to the swelling of the region that disappears about 4 weeks.