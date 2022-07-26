Femoral hernia: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Femoral hernia is a bulge that appears on the thigh, near the groin, due to the displacement of part of the fat from the abdomen and intestine to the groin area. It is more common in women, usually has no symptoms and is not very common. This hernia appears in the femoral canal, which is located just below the groin, where the femoral artery and vein and some nerves are present.

The diagnosis of femoral hernia is made through physical examination and ultrasound performed by the doctor, in which the characteristics of the hernia are observed, such as size and whether there is swelling in the region. Usually femoral hernia, when diagnosed, is followed up by the doctor periodically in order to monitor symptoms.

Possible causes

Femoral hernia does not have a specific cause, but mainly occurs when there is a condition that increases pressure inside the abdomen, as in the case of people who lift a lot of weight, are overweight, smoke, have a frequent cough or chronic constipation have more chance of developing this type of hernia. Femoral hernia is uncommon, but it happens more often in elderly women or after pregnancy. Understand better why hernias appear.

Main symptoms of femoral hernia

Femoral hernia is usually asymptomatic, and usually presents only as a bump on the thigh near the groin, but symptoms may appear depending on the size, especially discomfort when lifting, exerting or carrying weight.

In addition, the hernia can prevent blood flow to the intestine, characterizing a serious condition of femoral hernia called strangulation or intestinal obstruction, whose symptoms are:

vomiting;

Nausea;

Abdominal pain;

Excessive gas;

Constipation or diarrhea;

Cramps.

If the hernia is not corrected through surgery, the person can be life threatening, as blood flow is compromised. Therefore, when the first symptoms appear, it is important to go to the doctor to confirm the diagnosis.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of femoral hernia can be made by the general practitioner through physical examination through observation and palpation of the region. Ultrasonography can also be used to confirm the diagnosis and better observe the hernia.

The differential diagnosis is made for inguinal hernia, which is a bulge that appears in the groin, due to the exit of a part of the intestine, and is more frequent in men. Learn more about inguinal hernia.

How to treat femoral hernia

The treatment of femoral hernia is established by the doctor and depends on the size of the hernia and the discomfort felt by the person. If the hernia is small and does not cause discomfort, it is recommended that there is periodic monitoring by the doctor and that surgery is scheduled to correct the hernia, always observing if there are any symptoms and risk of strangulation.

In situations where the hernia is large and causes a lot of discomfort, the indication is to correct the femoral hernia through surgery, as this type of hernia presents a high chance of strangulation. After the procedure, the hernia is unlikely to reappear. See how hernia surgery is performed.