What is Polyphagia (Excessive Cravings)

Polyphagia, also known as hyperphagia, is a symptom characterized by excessive hunger and a desire to eat considered higher than normal, which does not go away even if the person eats.

Although it can manifest sporadically in some people with no apparent cause, this is a very characteristic symptom of certain metabolic diseases, such as diabetes or hyperthyroidism, and it is very common in people who suffer from stress, anxiety or depression.

The treatment of this symptom consists of solving the cause that is at its origin, which is usually done with medication and diet adjustments.

Possible causes

Generally, polyphagia results from metabolic or psychological changes, such as:

1. Anxiety, stress or depression

Some people who suffer from stress, anxiety or depression may suffer from polyphagia because they release cortisol in higher than normal amounts, which is a hormone that can cause an increase in appetite.

In addition to polyphagia, other symptoms may arise, such as loss of energy, insomnia, or mood swings.

2. Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a disease that results from an overactive thyroid, which leads to an overproduction of thyroid hormones, which promote increased appetite. Other symptoms that can arise in people with hyperthyroidism are excessive sweating, hair loss, difficulty sleeping, and weight loss.

Learn what causes and how to identify hyperthyroidism.

3. Diabetes

Polyphagia is one of the main signs of diabetes, as is excessive thirst, weight loss, and fatigue. This is because, in people with diabetes, the body cannot produce insulin, or does not produce enough, which causes glucose to remain in the bloodstream and be eliminated in the urine, instead of being transported to the cells, depriving it of insulin. the energy they need to function properly and causing them to send signals that stimulate appetite.

Understand how diabetes arises and what signs to watch out for.

4. Medicines

Polyphagia can also be a side effect of some medications, such as antipsychotics and antidepressants, and some diabetes medications.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of polyphagia consists of treating the cause that is at its origin, which is usually done with medication. In addition, a healthy diet can also help with treatment, especially in cases of diabetes.

In the case of people who suffer from polyphagia from psychological causes, it is important to have follow-up with a psychologist or psychiatrist.

If the polyphagia is being caused by a medication, it can be replaced by a similar one, on the doctor’s recommendation, if the benefits outweigh the risks.