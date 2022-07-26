5 Benefits of Prostate Massage (and How It’s Done)

Prostatic massage is a therapy in which the doctor, or specialist therapist, stimulates the prostate to expel fluids within the prostatic channels. The prostate is a small gland, the size of a chestnut, which is located just below the bladder and which produces an important fluid for the composition of sperm.

Since it is not possible to directly access the prostate, the massage needs to be done through the anus, as it is possible to feel the walls of the gland through the final portion of the intestine.

Although there is still no medical consensus on the benefits of prostate massage, it is possible that it will help:

1. Avoid painful ejaculation

Some men may experience a lot of pain when ejaculating or shortly after they have ejaculated and this can be due to the accumulation of fluid in the seminal ducts after the passage of sperm. With prostate massage, it is possible to create a very intense orgasm that helps to eliminate the remains of fluid present in the channels, relieving pain.

2. Improve sexual impotence

Since the prostate is a very sensitive gland, when it is stimulated it can cause a significant increase in pleasure waves during intimate contact. This stimulation may thus be able to enable the man to initiate and maintain an erection with greater ease.

Often, prostate massage can be combined with other conventional treatments to obtain better results against sexual impotence. Find out which forms of treatment are most used for this problem.

3. Reduce prostate inflammation

Inflammation of the prostate, also known as prostatitis, can be relieved with prostate massage because through this technique it is possible to increase blood circulation in the area, decreasing gland congestion and relieving the inflammation and pain of chronic prostatitis.

4. Facilitate the flow of urine

In order for urine to be eliminated from the body, it needs to pass through the urethra, which is a small channel that passes inside the prostate. Thus, in case a man has difficulties urinating due to inflammation of the prostate, massage can improve circulation and decrease local inflammation, freeing the urethra and facilitating the passage of urine.

5. Prevent prostate cancer

By improving blood circulation and relieving chronic inflammation of the prostate, massage can help reduce the risk of developing cancer or other less serious conditions like hypertrophy. In addition, prostate massage allows a constant evaluation of the gland, which can help to identify early cases of cancer, facilitating the treatment and improving the chances of cure.

How is the massage done?

Prostate stimulation can be done with the fingers and, for this, the doctor puts on gloves and lubricant to reduce discomfort and pain. It can also be performed using special equipment designed to more easily reach the prostate.

What are the main risks

The main risks of this type of massage are related to excessive stimulation of the prostate, which can cause worsening of symptoms, emergence of new problems in the prostate and bleeding due to rupture of the intestine.

In this way, it is recommended that prostate massage be done by a health professional specialized in the area, to avoid complications. In some cases, the doctor can teach the man or another person to do the stimulation at home, as happens before intimate contact, in cases of sexual impotence, for example.