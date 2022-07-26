Hypertonia: what it is, symptoms, causes and how to treat it

Hypertonia is the abnormal increase in muscle tone, in which the muscle loses the ability to stretch, which can result in increased stiffness due to the constant signaling of muscle contraction. This situation is mainly due to upper motor neuron injuries that can happen as a consequence of Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injuries, metabolic diseases and cerebral palsy, which is the main cause of hypertonia in children.

People with hypertonia have difficulty moving, since there is a neuronal dysfunction in the control of muscle contraction, in addition to imbalance and muscle spasms. It is recommended that the person with hypertonia is accompanied by a neurologist and undergoes physiotherapy sessions to relieve pain and improve movement.

Main signs and symptoms

The main sign indicative of hypertonia is difficulty in performing movements due to the constant nervous signal of muscle contraction. In the case of hypertonia affecting the legs, for example, the walk can become rigid and the person can fall, since in these cases it is difficult for the body to react quickly enough to regain balance. In addition, other signs and symptoms of hypertonia are:

Muscle pain due to constant contraction;

Decreased reflexes;

Lack of agility;

Excessive tiredness;

Lack of coordination;

Muscle spasms.

In addition, symptoms may vary according to the severity of hypertonia and whether or not it evolves along with the disease responsible for this change. Thus, in the case of mild hypertonia, there may be little or no effect on the person’s health, while in the case of severe hypertonia, there may be immobility and increased bone fragility, in addition to a greater risk of bone fractures, infection, the appearance of bedsores and development. pneumonia, for example.

Thus, it is important that the cause of hypertonia is identified so that appropriate treatment can be initiated with the aim of promoting the person’s well-being and improving the quality of life.

causes of hypertonia

Hypertonia occurs when the regions of the brain or spinal cord that control signals related to muscle contraction and relaxation are damaged, which can happen due to several situations, the main ones being:

Strong blows to the head;

Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA);

Brain tumors;

Multiple sclerosis;

Parkinson’s disease;

Spinal cord damage;

Adrenoleukodystrophy, also known as Lorenzo’s disease;

hydrocephalus.

In children, hypertonia can happen due to damage during intrauterine life or extrapyramidal effect, however it is mainly related to cerebral palsy, which corresponds to alterations in the development of the nervous system due to lack of oxygen in the brain or the presence of clots. Understand what cerebral palsy is and what types.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of hypertonia is recommended by the doctor according to the severity of the symptoms presented and aims to improve motor capacity and relieve pain, promoting the person’s quality of life. For this, the doctor may indicate the use of muscle relaxant drugs that can be used orally or directly in the cerebrospinal fluid. In addition, botulinum toxin can be used to relieve hypertonia in a specific area of ​​the body because its effects are local rather than throughout the body.

It is also important that physiotherapy and occupational therapy be performed to stimulate movements and avoid resistance, as well as helping with muscle strengthening. In some cases, the use of orthoses may also be indicated, which can be used during periods of rest for the person or as a way to help perform movements that are difficult to perform.