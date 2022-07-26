Orange and papaya juice for constipation

Orange and papaya juice is a great home remedy to treat constipation, as orange is rich in vitamin C and is an excellent source of fiber, while papaya contains, in addition to fiber, a substance called papain, which stimulates bowel movements, facilitating the expulsion of feces.

Constipation generates symptoms such as hard, dry stools that can be difficult to pass and cause pain, as well as bloating and abdominal pain. Generally, this problem is caused by eating low-fiber foods and lack of physical activity, and in addition to this juice, it is important to eat a fiber-rich diet and exercise regularly. See which foods contain the most fiber.

Ingredients

1 medium papaya

2 oranges

1 tablespoon of flaxseeds

Preparation mode

Remove all the juice from the orange with the help of a juicer, then cut the papaya in half, remove the peel and seeds and blend all the ingredients in the blender.

This orange and papaya juice can be taken every day or whenever the need arises. A good strategy is to have 1 full glass of this juice at breakfast and another in the middle of the afternoon, for 2 days.

Find out what to eat and how to treat constipation naturally at: