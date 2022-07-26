Brazilian Natural Medicine

Proper intimate hygiene in pregnancy reduces the risk of candidiasis

Intimate hygiene during pregnancy deserves special attention on the part of the pregnant woman, because with hormonal changes, the vagina becomes more acidic, increasing the risk of infections such as vaginal candidiasis that can lead to premature birth.

Therefore, intimate hygiene during pregnancy must be performed 1 time a day, every day, with water and intimate hygiene products suitable for pregnant women, neutral and hypoallergenic. It is recommended to use liquid soaps instead of soaps or bar soaps, which should be avoided.

It is very important that the pregnant woman is aware of some signs that may indicate a vaginal infection, such as discharge, odor, itching or burning. If they are present, the pregnant woman should go to the obstetrician for evaluation and indication of the appropriate treatment.

How to do intimate hygiene in pregnancy correctly

To perform intimate hygiene during pregnancy, the pregnant woman must wash the intimate area from front to backbecause with the opposite movement there can be transport of bacteria from the anus to the vagina.

To take care of intimate hygiene during pregnancy, the pregnant woman must take certain precautions such as:

  • Wash the intimate region with a neutral, hypoallergenic liquid soap, without perfumes or deodorants;
  • Avoid the use of irritating products in the intimate region such as vaginal douches, daily pads, deodorants or wet wipes;
  • Use white, perfume-free toilet paper;
  • Wash your hands before and after going to the bathroom;
  • Wearing cotton panties suitable for pregnant women and loose clothing;
  • Do not perform the total epilation of the intimate region, doing it only along the bikini line;
  • Avoid keeping your bikini wet for a long time.

These care must be daily and maintained throughout the pregnancy.

Intimate hygiene products during pregnancy

Some examples of pregnancy hygiene products are:

  • Dermacyd intimate liquid soaps that cost between R$15 to R$19;
  • Intimate liquid soap for pregnant women by Lucretin in which the price varies between R$10 to R$15;
  • Nivea intimate liquid soaps that cost from R$12 to R$15.

These products should only be used by pregnant women and the cap should always be closed tightly after each use.

Always consult a doctor.

