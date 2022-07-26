Silicone in the buttocks: how the surgery is performed and possible risks

Placing silicone on the buttocks is a very popular way to increase the size of the buttocks and improve the shape of the body contour.

This surgery is usually done with epidural anesthesia and, therefore, the length of stay can vary between 1 to 2 days, although a good part of the results can be seen soon after the surgery.

How is the surgery done

The surgery is performed under epidural anesthesia and sedation, and takes between 1h30 to 2 hours, being performed with an incision between the sacrum and the coccyx or in the gluteal fold. The surgeon should introduce the prosthesis through an opening between 5 and 7 cm, molding it as needed.

In general, then, the cut is closed with internal stitches and a special plastic surgery placement is used so that no scar is left.

The doctor should put on the modeling belt right after the surgery and it should remain in use for approximately 1 month, and should be removed only for the individual to perform their physiological needs and for bathing.

The individual should take painkillers for approximately 1 month to reduce pain. And about 1 time a week you should perform 1 manual lymphatic drainage session to eliminate swelling and toxins.

Who can put silicone on the buttocks

Practically all healthy people and close to ideal weight can undergo surgery to place silicone in the buttocks.

Only obese or sick people should not undergo this type of surgery, as there is a greater risk of not achieving the desired result. In addition, people who have a very sagging buttock should also opt for a buttock lift, to obtain better results.

Care before and after surgery

Before placing the silicone in the buttocks, it is necessary to carry out tests to check the health of the individual and make sure that he is within his ideal weight.

After the surgery, you should lie on your stomach for approximately 20 days, and depending on the individual’s work, he will be able to return to his usual activities in 1 week, but avoiding exertion. Physical activity can be resumed after 4 months of surgery, slowly and gradually.

Possible risks of surgery

As with all surgery, the placement of silicone in the gluteus also presents some risks such as:

Bruises;

Bleeding;

Capsular contracture of the prosthesis;

Infection.

Performing the surgery in a hospital and with a well-trained team reduces these risks and guarantees good results.

Those who have a silicone prosthesis can travel by plane and dive to great depths, without the risk of the prosthesis breaking.

When you can see the results

The results of the surgery for the placement of the silicone prosthesis in the gluteus are seen immediately after the surgery. But as the area may be very swollen, it is only after 15 days, when the swelling has considerably reduced, that the person will be able to better observe the definitive results. The final result should be visible only about 2 months after placement of the prosthesis.

In addition to silicone implants, there are other surgical options to increase the buttocks, such as fat grafting, a technique that uses the body’s own fat to fill, define and give volume to the buttocks.