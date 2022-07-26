5 ways to fight breast sagging and lift your breasts

To end the sagging of the breasts, which happens due to changes in the breast support fibers, mainly due to aging, excessive weight loss, breastfeeding or smoking, for example, it is possible to resort to alternatives, such as the use of skin firming creams. , exercises to strengthen the muscles or aesthetic procedures, such as radiofrequency.

In more severe cases or cases that do not improve with previous treatments, there is the option of plastic surgery, called a breast lift or mastopexy, which removes excess skin and lifts the breasts.

These treatments, preferably, should be performed after evaluation by the mastologist or gynecologist, who evaluate the health of the breasts and the absence of nodules or changes that can be harmful to health. The main options to lift the breasts and fight the sagging of the breasts are:

1. Use a firming cream

A great tip to lift the breasts and keep them on top is to apply a moisturizing cream based on assets such as tensine and DMAE. These two substances promote tension in the area where they are applied and favor the support of the breasts, in addition to stimulating collagen production.

The cream should be applied from the bottom up, always in the morning and, as it is strong, it should not be applied every day. It is recommended to use it 3 to 4 times a week, on alternate days.

Price: these creams cost around 100 to 350 reais, which varies according to the brand, the quantity and the place sold.

2. Wear a shaping bra

Choosing the right bra for each woman’s bust helps to make the breasts firmer, even if not definitively, which improves a woman’s appearance and self-esteem.

The reduction or sports bra helps to better support the breasts, thus avoiding possible complications related to the weight of the breasts, such as back pain or spinal problems. See other tips for those who have big breasts in 3 tips to reduce the breasts and stay with everything on top.

Price: these bras can cost between 25 to 100 reais, which varies according to the brand and quality of the product.

3. Practice chest exercises

Push-up and weightlifting exercises with dumbbells, such as bench presses and side crunches, help to strengthen the pectoral muscles, which are positioned behind the breasts, in addition to helping to decrease the amount of fat around the breasts, also reducing sagging. of the arms.

These exercises are very simple and can be done at the gym or at home, just having weights to lift, preferably dumbbells. Check out some examples:

Exercise 1

Lying on your back, with your knees bent, hold the weights over your chest. As you exhale, stretch your arms up and then bring the weights back to your chest while inhaling, as shown in the image. Do 15 repetitions, 3 times.

Exercise 2

Lying on your back, with your knees bent, open and close your arms with the weights in your hand. As you exhale, lift your arms up until the weights touch and then lower your arms slowly while inhaling, as shown in the image. Do 15 repetitions, 3 times.

Exercise 3

Do push-ups on the floor, stretching and contracting your arms, as shown in the image. The knees may or may not be flat on the floor. Do 12 reps, 3 times.

4. Aesthetic treatments

Some modern aesthetic treatments work using methods that promise to lift the breasts, through:

Radio frequency : procedure that generates heat in the breast tissue, and promises to stimulate the contraction of collagen and ligaments present in the breast, which helps to firm the breasts and give them a toned appearance.

: procedure that generates heat in the breast tissue, and promises to stimulate the contraction of collagen and ligaments present in the breast, which helps to firm the breasts and give them a toned appearance. non-surgical lifting: also known as cold laser, it is made with the application of hyaluronic acid gel on the skin of the breasts and promises to transport this acid to the deeper layers of the skin, providing an improvement in the appearance, increase in volume and firmness of the breasts. .

These treatments are found in aesthetic clinics, and should be performed by specialized and experienced professionals, preferably under the guidance of a dermatologist or plastic surgeon.

Price: these treatments cost around 350 to 500 reais, which can vary according to the clinic that performs the procedure.

5. Mastopexy or breast lift

For more serious cases, or for those looking for a more definitive solution to sagging breasts, there is plastic surgery to lift the breasts, also known as mammoplasty, mastopexy or breast lifting, capable of removing excess skin to give a more complex appearance. firm and young to the breasts.

It can be done just to lift the breasts, or it can be associated with a silicone implant. Learn more about how this mastopexy surgery is performed.

Price: it can vary between about 5 thousand to 10 thousand reais, which depends on the surgeon and the place where the surgery is performed.

How to prevent breast sagging

The sagging of the breasts that appears over the years can also be avoided with some attitudes, such as:

Drink about 2 liters of water a day keeping the skin hydrated;

keeping the skin hydrated; Avoid the accordion effect because getting fat and thin is one of the main causes of sagging in the breasts;

because getting fat and thin is one of the main causes of sagging in the breasts; Avoid smoking and drinking too much alcohol as it impairs circulation and skin health;

as it impairs circulation and skin health; keep the body active with the practice of regular physical exercises, to tone the muscles of the body;

with the practice of regular physical exercises, to tone the muscles of the body; Eat a diet rich in protein and collagen, to help strengthen muscles and maintain skin firmness. Check out a menu with foods rich in collagen.

In addition, a balanced diet, rich in vegetables and poor in industrialized products, in addition to the consumption of green tea and red fruits, increases the levels of antioxidants in the body, which is important to prevent sagging skin, as these substances fight premature aging.