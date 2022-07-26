Augmentation mammoplasty: how it is done, recovery and frequently asked questions

Cosmetic surgery to place a silicone prosthesis may be indicated when the woman has very small breasts, is afraid of not being able to breastfeed, has noticed a reduction in her size or has lost a lot of weight. But it can also be indicated when the woman has breasts with different sizes or had to remove the breast or part of the breast due to cancer.

This surgery can be performed from the age of 15 with parental authorization, and is performed under general anesthesia, taking about 45 minutes, and can be done with a short hospital stay of 1 or 2 days, or even on an outpatient basis, when discharged on the same day.

The most common complications are chest pain, decreased sensitivity and rejection of the silicone implant, called capsular contracture, which can occur in some women. Other rarer complications are rupture due to a strong blow, hematoma and infection.

After deciding to put silicone in the breasts, the woman should look for a good plastic surgeon to perform the procedure safely, thus reducing the risks of surgery. See another option of surgery that uses body fat to increase the breasts in Learn all about the Technique that increases breasts and butt without silicone.

How is breast augmentation performed?

In breast augmentation or plastic surgery with silicone prosthesis, a small cut is made in both breasts around the areola, in the lower part of the breast or even in the armpit where the silicone is introduced to increase the volume of the breast.

After the cut, the doctor stitches and places 2 drains through which the fluids that accumulate in the body come out to avoid complications, such as hematoma or seroma.

How to choose silicone prosthesis

Silicone implants must be chosen between the surgeon and the woman, and it is important to decide:

Prosthesis shape: which can be in a drop shape, more natural, or in a round shape, more appropriate for women who already have a breast. This round shape is safer because the drop shape is more likely to rotate inside the breast, becoming crooked. In the case of the round prosthesis, a natural shape can also be achieved by injecting fat around it, called lipofilling.

it can have a high, low or medium profile, the higher the profile, the more pert the breast, but also a more artificial result;

varies according to the woman's height and physical structure, and it is common to use prostheses with 300 ml. However, prostheses with more than 400 ml should only be placed in tall women, with a wider chest and hips.

the silicone, can be placed above or below the pectoral muscle. It is best to put it over the muscle when you have enough skin and fat to look natural, while it is recommended to put it under the muscle when you have practically no breasts or are very thin.

In addition, the prosthesis can be made of silicone or saline and can have a smooth or rough texture, and it is recommended to use cohesive and textured silicone, which means that in case of rupture, it does not disintegrate and reduces the risk of infection. , with lower chances of developing rejection, infection, and the silicone coming out of the breast. Today, completely smooth or overly textured prostheses seem to be the cause of a greater number of contractures or rejection. See what are the main types of silicone and how to choose.

How to prepare for surgery

Before performing the surgery for silicone placement, it is recommended:

take blood tests in the laboratory to confirm that the surgery is safe;

From 40 years old it is recommended to perform an electrocardiogram to verify that the heart is healthy;

take antibiotic prophylactic, such as Amoxicillin the day before surgery and adjust the doses of current medications as directed by the doctor;

Quit smoking at least 15 days before surgery;

at least 15 days before surgery; Avoid taking some medicine such as aspirin, anti-inflammatories and natural medicines in the previous 15 days, as they can increase bleeding, as indicated by the doctor.

Electrocardiogram Blood test

On the day of the surgery, you must fast for about 8 hours and during the hospital stay, the surgeon can trace the breasts with a pen to outline the surgical cut sites, in addition to deciding the size of the silicone prostheses.

What is recovery from surgery like?

The total recovery time from breast augmentation is about 1 month and the pain and discomfort will slowly decrease, and 3 weeks after the surgery it is usually possible to work, walk and train without doing arm exercises.

During the postoperative period, you may have to have 2 drains for about 2 days, which are containers where excess blood accumulated in the chest comes out to avoid complications. Some surgeons who perform infiltration with tumescent local anesthesia may not need drains. To relieve the pain, analgesics and antibiotics are administered.

In addition, it is necessary to maintain some precautions, such as:

Always sleep on your back during the first month, avoiding sleeping on your side or stomach;

Wearing an elastic bandage or elastic bra and comfortable to support the prosthesis for at least 3 weeks, not even taking it off to sleep;

Avoid making too many movements with your arms such as driving or doing intense exercise, for 20 days;

such as driving or doing intense exercise, for 20 days; Only take a full bath normally after 1 week or when the doctor indicates and do not get wet or change the dressings at home;

Remove stitches and dressings between 3 days to a week at the medical clinic.

The first results of the surgery are noticed soon after the surgery, however, the definitive result should be seen within 4 to 8 weeks, with invisible scars. Find out how you can speed up the recovery from mammoplasty and what care you should take to avoid complications.

how is the scar

The scars vary with the places where the cuts were made in the skin, being frequent to have small scars in the armpit, in the lower part of the breast or in the areola, however, these are usually very discreet.

Possible complications

The main complications of breast augmentation are chest pain, hard breasts, a feeling of heaviness that causes a curved back and decreased breast sensitivity.

There can also be a hematoma, which causes swelling and redness of the breast and, in more severe cases, hardening around the prosthesis and rejection or rupture of the prosthesis can occur, which leads to the need to remove the silicone. In very rare cases there can also be an infection of the prosthesis. Before performing the surgery, know what your main risks of plastic surgery are.

Frequently asked questions about mammoplasty

Some frequently asked questions are:

1. Can I get silicone before getting pregnant?

Mammoplasty can be done before becoming pregnant, but it is common for the breast to become smaller and droopy after breastfeeding, and it may be necessary to have a new surgery to repair this problem and therefore, women often choose to have silicone implants after breastfeeding.

2. Do I need to change the silicone after 10 years?

In most cases, silicone breast implants do not need to be changed, however it is essential to go to the doctor and undergo tests such as magnetic resonance imaging at least every 4 years to verify that the implants have no changes.

However, in some cases dentures may need to be replaced, mostly occurring 10 to 20 years after placement.

3. Does silicone cause cancer?

Studies carried out around the world report that the use of silicone does not increase the chances of developing breast cancer. However, you should inform the doctor who has a silicone implant when performing a mammogram.

There is a very rare breast cancer called giant cell lymphoma of the breast that may have to do with the use of silicone implants, but due to the low number of cases recorded in the world of this disease it is difficult to know for sure if this relationship exists.

In most cases, performing breast augmentation and surgery to lift the breasts brings better results, especially when the woman has a sagging breast. See how mastopexy is performed and learn about its excellent results.