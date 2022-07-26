Reduction mammaplasty: how it is done, recovery and risks

Reduction mammoplasty is a surgery to reduce the size and volume of the breasts, being indicated when the woman has constant back and neck pain or has a curved trunk, causing changes in the spine due to the weight of the breasts. However, this surgery can also be done for aesthetic reasons, especially when the woman does not like the size of her breasts and her self-esteem is affected.

Generally, breast reduction surgery can be performed from the age of 18, because in most cases, the breast is already fully developed and recovery takes about 1 month, requiring the use of a bra during the day and at night. night.

In addition, the results of the surgery are better and the breast looks more beautiful when, in addition to the reduction mammaplasty, the woman also performs a mastopexy during the same procedure, which is another type of surgery that aims to lift the breast. Discover the main options for plastic surgery for the breast.

How is breast reduction performed?

Before performing breast reduction surgery, the doctor recommends performing blood tests and mammography and may also adjust the doses of some current medications and recommend avoiding drugs such as aspirin, anti-inflammatory drugs and natural remedies, because they can increase the bleeding, in addition to recommending to stop smoking for about 1 month before.

The surgery is performed under general anesthesia, takes an average of 2 hours and, during the operation, the plastic surgeon:

Makes cuts in the breast to remove excess fat, breast tissue and skin; Repositions the breast, and decreases the size of the areola; Stitches or uses surgical glue to prevent scarring.

In most cases, the woman has to stay in the hospital for about 1 day to check if she is stable. Also see how to make your breasts smaller without surgery.

How is the recovery

After the surgery you may feel some pain, it is important to wear a bra with good support, both day and night, lie on your back only and take the painkillers indicated by the doctor, such as Paracetamol or Tramadol, for example.

Generally, the stitches must be removed about 8 to 15 days after the surgery and, during this time, rest must be avoided, avoiding excessive movement of the arms and trunk, and not going to the gym or driving.

In some cases, the woman may still have a drain for about 3 days to drain any excess blood and fluid that may accumulate in the body, preventing complications such as infection or seroma. Here’s how to care for drains after surgery.

In the first 6 months after surgery, it is also advised to avoid heavier physical exercises, especially those involving movements with the arms, such as lifting weights or weight training, for example.

Does breast reduction surgery leave a scar?

Reduction mammoplasty may leave a small scar at the cut sites, usually around the breast, but the size of the scar varies with the size and shape of the breast and the surgeon’s ability.

Some common types of scars can be “L”, “I”, inverted “T” or around the areola, as in the image.

most frequent complications

The risks of reduction mammaplasty are related to the general risks of any surgery, such as infection, bleeding, and reactions to anesthesia, such as tremors and headache.

In addition, there may be loss of sensation in the nipples, irregularities in the breasts, opening of the stitches, keloid scarring, darkening or bruising. Know the risks of plastic surgery.

Male breast removal surgery

In the case of men, reduction mammoplasty is performed in cases of gynecomastia, which is characterized by the enlargement of the breasts in men and the amount of fat located in the chest region is usually removed. Understand what gynecomastia is and how it is treated.