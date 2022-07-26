Thigh Lift: What It Is, How It’s Done, and Recovery

Thigh lifting is a type of plastic surgery that allows you to restore firmness and slim the thighs, which become more flaccid with aging or due to weight loss processes, for example, especially when diet and exercise do not show satisfactory results.

In this type of surgery, there is no removal of fat from the thigh, only the skin is stretched to model the body contour and, therefore, when you want to remove localized fat from these places, liposuction must be performed before the lifting. See how liposuction is done.

The thigh lift should normally be done after the age of 18 and when the ideal weight has been reached, because if there is a process of weight gain or slimming, the skin can become more stretched and flaccid, especially if there is a lot of fat accumulated in the thighs.

How is the surgery done

This type of surgery usually lasts between 2 to 4 hours and is done under general anesthesia in a cosmetic clinic or hospital. To achieve the end result, the surgeon will usually:

Make small cuts in the groin area, under the buttocks or inside the thigh; Remove excess skin in the area of ​​cuts; Stretches the skin and closes the cuts again, reshaping the silhouette; Wraps the thigh in tight bandages.

In some cases, the doctor may also insert drains near the surgery site, which are small tubes that help remove excess fluid that accumulates after surgery, to prevent infections and ensure a better aesthetic result. See what drains are and how you can take care of them after surgery.

The price of a thigh lift usually varies between 5 and 10 thousand reais, depending on the clinic and surgeon selected.

How is the recovery

After the surgery, it is normal to feel some pain and discomfort and, therefore, it is recommended to stay in the hospital for 1 to 2 days to take painkillers directly into the vein and ensure that vital signs are well regulated.

In the postoperative period, the thighs are usually covered by tight bandages for about 5 days to avoid the accumulation of fluids, which can compromise the final result.

Although rest is recommended for at least 3 weeks, from the first week onwards it is advisable to start taking short walks around the house to help relieve swelling in the legs and prevent clots from forming. More intense physical exercise, such as running or going to the gym, should only be started with a doctor’s recommendation, which happens gradually after 2 months.

Also, since most scars are close to the genital area, after removing the stitches, the doctor may prescribe an antiseptic soap that should be used after using the bathroom, to avoid the accumulation of bacteria that can cause an infection. .

how is the scar

Thigh lift scars are usually most visible during the first few days after surgery and may even get thicker during the first 6 months. However, they tend to reduce after this period, ending up being well disguised in the contours of the body, especially in the butt and groin area.

To ensure a better result, physical exercise should be avoided during the first 2 months because it facilitates the healing process and prevents excessive pressure on the cuts. In addition, some home care can be used to reduce scars, such as applying aloe or honey, for example. Here are some home remedies that can improve healing.