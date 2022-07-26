9 possible risks of putting silicone on the buttocks

The surgery for the placement of the silicone prosthesis in the buttocks presents risks as with any other surgery, but when the procedure is performed in a safe place such as in a clinic or a hospital by a specialized team with well-trained surgeons, these risks can be reduced.

The placement of silicone prosthesis in the buttocks is one of the most common in Brazil, but incidents such as:

1. Pulmonary embolism

Embolism occurs when a clot of blood or fat, for example, travels through the bloodstream and reaches the lungs, blocking the passage of air. Learn about the Symptoms of Pulmonary Embolism.

2. Infection

Local infection can arise if the material is not properly sterilized or if there is carelessness during surgery. This risk is reduced when the surgery is performed in an appropriate setting, such as a clinic or hospital.

3. Rejection of the prosthesis

There is still the risk of rejection of the prosthesis, but this occurs in less than 7% of individuals, although in this case it is necessary to remove the prosthesis to solve the problem.

4. Opening the stitches

For the placement of a prosthesis in the gluteus, cuts are made in the skin and muscle, and in this case, the stitches may be opened, which is a more common situation and needs to be treated with the use of devices specific to dermato functional physiotherapy or surgical repair. . However, it is common for the site to be whitish and scarred. This opening is more common when there is liquid formation.

5. Formation of liquid accumulation

As with any surgery, there can also be a buildup of fluid in the buttocks, forming a higher, fluid-filled region, scientifically called a seroma. The most common is that it is just liquid, without pus, which can be easily drained with a syringe, by the doctor or nurse.

This liquid is more easily formed when the surgery to place the silicone and liposuction of the back and sides of the body are performed at the same time, so that the result is more harmonious, and therefore it is not recommended to perform gluteoplasty together with liposuction. .

6. Gluteal asymmetry

Depending on how the silicone is implanted in the buttocks, one side may be different from the other, which can be observed with the muscles relaxed, or more often, with the glutes contracted. The reduction of this risk depends on the surgeon’s experience and to solve this problem it may be necessary to make a correction with another surgery.

7. Fibrosis

Fibrosis is a common complication after plastic surgery, which causes small ‘lumps’ to form under the skin, which can be easily seen when the person is standing or lying down. To eliminate it, you can resort to dermato functional physiotherapy, which uses specific devices to eliminate these fibrosis points, such as

8. Contracture of the prosthesis

Especially when the silicone is placed under the skin and over the muscle, the body may react by forming a capsule that surrounds the entire prosthesis, which allows anyone to move it, even turning the silicone prosthesis or moving it around. it to the sides or down. To reduce this risk, it is more advisable to choose another technique where the silicone is placed inside the muscle and talk about it with the doctor.

9. Sciatic nerve compression

Pro times the sciatic nerve that runs from the bottom of the spine to the heel, can be compressed causing intense back pain with burning sensation or inability to move. In this case, the doctor must evaluate to see how he can decompress the nerve, but to improve symptoms, he may indicate cortisone injections, for example.