Care before and after putting silicone on the buttocks

Who has a silicone prosthesis in the body can have a normal life, exercising and working, but in some cases the prosthesis must be changed in 10 years, in others in 25 and there are prostheses that do not need to be changed. It depends on the manufacturer, type of prosthesis, individual’s recovery and financial condition.

The final results should be seen in approximately 6 months, and will be compromised if the individual does not follow all the doctor’s recommendations such as rest, and avoiding local trauma and excessive physical activity because this could compromise the integrity of the prosthesis and change it from position, causing aesthetic problems.

The following are some important recommendations on the main precautions that should be taken:

Care before surgery

The precautions that must be taken before having a silicone implant surgery in the buttocks are:

such as blood, urine, blood glucose, electrolytes, blood count, coagulogram and sometimes echocardiography, if the individual has heart disease or has a family history of the problem; Get as close to your ideal weight as possible with diet and exercise because this speeds up recovery after surgery and guarantees a good result.

After observing these exams and observing the person’s body contour, the doctor together with the patient will be able to decide on which prosthesis to place because there are several sizes and models, which vary according to the person’s real needs.

Care after surgery

After placing the silicone prosthesis in the gluteus, it is necessary to take some care such as:

Avoid standing for a long time, to reduce swelling, just sit down to go to the bathroom, and sleep on your stomach or side, supported with pillows in the first 20 days to ensure good healing, reduce the risk of rejection and enhance results;

Change the micropore dressing daily for approximately 1 month;

Perform manual lymphatic drainage or pressotherapy, 2 to 3 times a week;

It is also important to avoid efforts and take painkillers if you feel pain;

Use the shaping belt in the first month;

Those who work sitting must return to work after 1 month or according to medical advice;

Physical activity can be resumed after 4 months of surgery, and slowly, but weight training should be avoided, especially in the legs and buttocks;

Do an ultrasound examination of the buttocks every 2 years to check the integrity of the prosthesis.

Whenever you need to have an injection, let them know that you have a silicone prosthesis so that the injection can be applied elsewhere.

This surgery can bring some complications such as bruising, accumulation of fluid or rejection of the prosthesis. Learn about the main complications of plastic surgery.