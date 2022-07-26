How to whiten the groin: options for creams and aesthetic treatments

To whiten the groin quickly and effectively, there are several treatments available, such as whitening creams, peelings chemicals, radiofrequency, microdermabrasion or pulsed light, for example, which act by reducing the excess of accumulated melanin and restoring the skin’s natural tone.

Each treatment can be indicated for a lighter or more intense whitening, with results achieved more gradually or quickly, in days, weeks or months, according to the needs of each person, so the ideal is to be guided by a dermatologist or professional qualified to perform these types of treatments, after evaluating the skin and defining the best method for each person.

Dark spots on the skin arise due to the accumulation of melanin in its layers, mainly due to situations such as hormonal changes, folliculitis, inflammation and use of cosmetics, especially in people with genetic predisposition, and are very common in places of greater friction on the skin, as in the groin and armpit.

Treatment options include:

1. Whitening creams

There are some options for whitening creams to reduce blemishes in the armpit, as it contains active ingredients that depigment the skin:

hydroquinone : it is a potent skin depigmenting active, very useful to treat melasma spots, freckles and hyperpigmentation caused by the sun, inflammation or dermatitis, for example. The best known brand is Clariderm, and its use requires some care, and medical follow-up is important, as it can make the skin more sensitive and cause dryness, itching and peeling;

: it is a potent skin depigmenting active, very useful to treat melasma spots, freckles and hyperpigmentation caused by the sun, inflammation or dermatitis, for example. The best known brand is Clariderm, and its use requires some care, and medical follow-up is important, as it can make the skin more sensitive and cause dryness, itching and peeling; retinoic acid : also known as Tretinoin, it is an acid derived from vitamin A that acts deeply on the skin, helping to reduce blemishes, increase collagen production and rejuvenate the skin;

: also known as Tretinoin, it is an acid derived from vitamin A that acts deeply on the skin, helping to reduce blemishes, increase collagen production and rejuvenate the skin; kojic acid : it is a depigmenting agent that acts by reducing the production of melanin, in addition to having an antioxidant effect, reducing inflammation, infections and skin aging;

: it is a depigmenting agent that acts by reducing the production of melanin, in addition to having an antioxidant effect, reducing inflammation, infections and skin aging; azelaic acid: it is also an acid with an effect on the control of the amount of melanin, decreasing the darkening of the skin, being also useful to reduce the oiliness of the skin and fight acne.

The creams are used from 1 to 2 times a day, and promote results in about 2 to 4 weeks, which varies according to the intensity of the stain and the dose of the product, and therefore they must be purchased at pharmacies with the guidance of the dermatologist. There are also other types of creams, such as adapalene, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, for example, which can be combined by the dermatologist.

2. Chemical peeling

Chemical peeling is a type of aesthetic treatment made with acids in higher concentrations, with the aim of removing the most superficial layer of the skin, which contains imperfections and stains.

It is done in sessions, and the results can be seen from the second treatment session, which may require a total of 10 sessions for the ideal result to be obtained. During this period, it is advisable to use a good moisturizing cream, with sunscreen, since the skin is very sensitive.

Some examples of commonly used chemical peels performed include mandelic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid or a combination of acids, for example, and act not only to remove blemishes, but to smooth scars, acne marks and rejuvenate the skin. Learn more about the benefits of chemical peeling and how to do it.

3. Aesthetic treatments

There are options for aesthetic treatments that help treat skin blemishes, which should be done in the dermatologist’s office or in places qualified for these treatments. Some options include:

intense pulsed light is indicated to remove dark spots on the skin especially caused by sun exposure and ultraviolet rays;

is indicated to remove dark spots on the skin especially caused by sun exposure and ultraviolet rays; microdermabrasion which is an exfoliation technique to cause skin rejuvenation;

which is an exfoliation technique to cause skin rejuvenation; Radio frequency, is a treatment that, in addition to lightening the skin, fights sagging and smoothes wrinkles. Learn the benefits and risks of radiofrequency.

During these treatments, it is important to maintain skin care so that the effect is more significant, such as wearing underwear that causes less friction, protecting from the sun with sunscreen, and treating infections, if any, such as fungal infections, for example. .

4. Natural treatments

There are some homemade ways to lighten the groin, as they are able to exfoliate the skin and have moisturizing and soothing properties. Some options include preparations made with baking soda, white clay, and oatmeal. Check out the recipes on natural ways to whiten your groin and armpit.