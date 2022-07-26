How to enlarge breasts naturally

To increase breasts naturally and without surgery, it is possible to bet on physical exercises and even lifestyle habits that favor breast growth.

Exercises that work the chest muscles, such as flexion, bench press and contraction of the pectorals can help, if done with the correct technique and intensity, as they can increase a few centimeters, making a difference.

Breast massage or foods that increase estrogen production, such as beans, soy and flaxseed, may have some effect on women who are more sensitive to the action of this hormone for breast enlargement, such as those on a restrictive diet or with changes in production. hormones, for example.

But to increase the breasts faster, and give more volume, there are aesthetic procedures that guarantee these results. Some options are breast augmentation.

The main ways to increase breasts naturally are:

1. Breast Enlargement Massage

Self-massage of the breasts can be useful in some women, as this stimulation helps to increase local estrogen production and, in more sensitive women, a difference can be noticed. Massage should be performed with almond oil or phytosterol-based creams, which help to avoid friction and increase results, and should be performed with rotating movements, without squeezing or pulling the skin too much.

The procedure must be done daily for any result to appear. In addition, the use of firming creams and the performance of exercises help to achieve better results.

2. Cream for breast enlargement

The use of creams with moisturizing and firming action can also help to make the breasts firmer and more beautiful. Some good options are creams that contain substances with a tensor and lifting effect, such as hyaluronic acid, such as:

This type of cream should be used daily, 1-2 times a day, with a gentle massage until the product has been completely absorbed into the skin.

3. Exercises to increase the chest

These exercises should be performed 2-3 times a week to obtain good results that, in addition to being able to increase the breasts a little, they are less sagging and better looking.

Exercise 1

Lying on your back, with your knees bent, hold the weights over your chest. As you exhale, stretch your arms up and then bring the weights back to your chest as you inhale, as shown in image 1. Repeat the exercise 20 times.

Exercise 2

Lying on your back, with your knees bent, open and close your arms with the weights in your hand. As you exhale, lift your arms up until the weights are touching and then lower your arms slowly while inhaling, as shown in image 2. Repeat the exercise 20 times.

Exercise 3

Push your palms together and press for 5 seconds and slowly release. Repeat the exercise 20 times.

A good way to increase the pectoral muscle, which also contributes to breast enlargement, is to increase the consumption of foods rich in protein, from a plant or animal source, such as natural yogurt, meats, and the rice and beans mixture itself. Learn how to eat a protein-rich diet to increase your chest.

4. Food for breast enlargement

A diet rich in phytoestrogens can help some women to enlarge their breasts, especially those lacking this hormone due to a very restrictive diet, due to very restrictive diets or difficulty in hormone production. Estrogen works by enlarging the glands in your breasts, which can make your breasts look a little bigger. Some foods that increase estrogen in the body are:

carrot, papaya, barley

eggs, plum, pumpkin,

tomato, lentil, flaxseed,

red beans, soybeans.

In addition to these foods, there are some medicinal plants that also have this action, such as anise seeds, basil flowers, dill and licorice, and can be used to make teas.