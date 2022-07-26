Hair carboxytherapy: what it is, when it is indicated and how it works

Hair carboxytherapy is indicated for men and women who experience hair loss and consists of the application of small injections of carbon dioxide directly into the scalp to promote growth and also the birth of new hair strands. The technique increases blood flow improving local physiology, promoting hair growth, even in case of baldness.

Carboxytherapy is effective in hair growth, but when it is used in conjunction with intradermotherapy, which consists of the application of drugs that stimulate hair growth and the use of drugs such as Finasteride, the results are even better. Isolated carboxytherapy can be performed by a specialist dermatofunctional physiotherapist, however intradermotherapy must be performed by a dermatologist.

when is indicated

Treatment with carboxytherapy for hair loss can be indicated for men and women who have baldness or alopecia, which is a disease characterized by the rapid and sudden loss of hair from the head and any other part of the body that has hair. Learn more about alopecia.

In addition to being indicated in cases of alopecia and baldness, hair carboxytherapy can also be indicated in the case of hair loss due to hormonal changes, use of antidepressants, anemia, hypothyroidism, excess vitamins or stress, for example. However, when it is used to combat genetic alterations, as in the case of baldness, or emotional alterations, such as stress, the results may not be permanent, and hair carboxytherapy or other treatment that may be indicated by the dermatologist is necessary. See other ways to treat hair loss.

How does hair carboxytherapy work?

To perform carboxytherapy, a topical anesthetic is applied about 30 to 40 minutes before the carboxytherapy session, this is due to the high sensitivity of the scalp, which could cause pain and discomfort to the person during the procedure.

As soon as the anesthetic takes effect, carbon dioxide is injected directly into the scalp, stimulating blood flow and the arrival of oxygen in the region, forming a new vascularization of the area. As a result, there is an improvement in cellular nutrition, elimination of toxins, and an increase in local metabolism, which stimulate the hair follicle and make the hair grow back, stronger and thicker.

When the results come

The results of hair carboxytherapy can be observed, on average, from the 7th treatment session. After the 1st session you should notice an improvement in the hydration of the hair and an increase in the resistance of the wires and after the 2nd session you should notice the appearance of a small lanugo in the previously hairless area and, from the 6th or 7th session you can notice the hair growing significantly.

It is recommended to perform the sessions every 15 days, simpler cases may require 5 to 6 sessions, but more severe cases may require more sessions, in addition to 1 maintenance session each year to maintain satisfactory results.