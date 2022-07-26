Carboxytherapy for dark circles: how it works and necessary care

Carboxytherapy can also be used to treat dark circles, in which small injections of carbon dioxide are applied to the site with a very fine needle, helping to lighten the skin around the eyes and combat puffy dark circles, which are the small “bags” ” that can appear under the eyes. It is important that carboxytherapy is performed by a trained professional, as the procedure is performed in a more sensitive area of ​​the body.

Dark circles are dark marks in the form of circles around the eyes that arise mainly due to genetic factors, after an inflammation of the skin of the face due to an allergy, swelling around the eyes, excess blood vessels in that region, but sagging of the skin due to aging also contributes a lot to its appearance or aggravation. In addition, it can also be related to stress, sleepless nights, alcohol and smoking, for example.

How does carboxytherapy for dark circles work?

Carboxytherapy for dark circles consists of applying small injections of carbon dioxide that stimulate blood circulation around the eyes, improve local oxygenation and increase collagen production, which makes the skin around the eyes firmer and clearer.

The carboxytherapy session for dark circles lasts an average of 10 minutes and for the person to have better results it is recommended to do at least 5 sessions with an interval of 1 week. However, depending on the degree of darkening and depth of the dark circles, it may be necessary to do between 8 to 10 sessions.

As dark circles are closely related to the person’s lifestyle, the results are not definitive and, therefore, it may be necessary that the sessions have to be carried out again after 6 months. However, there are also other ways to prolong the results of carboxytherapy and soften dark circles, such as other aesthetic procedures, using compresses or using creams that may be indicated by the dermatologist. Check out the video below for some tips to help reduce dark circles:

Care after carboxytherapy

Right after doing the carboxytherapy sessions, it is normal for the appearance of swelling in the eyes that lasts about 5 to 10 minutes, and after that time, you can resume normal daily activities, being able to work or study, for example. However, after each carboxytherapy session for dark circles, it is recommended that the person take some precautions, such as:

Don’t expose yourself to the sun for 3 days, and always use sunscreen, specific for the face, taking care not to leave it in direct contact with the eyes;

for 3 days, and always use sunscreen, specific for the face, taking care not to leave it in direct contact with the eyes; Use eye creams that can prolong the results of carboxytherapy, such as hydroquinone, tretinoin, or kojic acid, azelaic acid, and retinoic acid. Discover other creams for dark circles;

that can prolong the results of carboxytherapy, such as hydroquinone, tretinoin, or kojic acid, azelaic acid, and retinoic acid. Discover other creams for dark circles; Always wear sunglasses when outdoors, even if there is only light and no direct sun;

when outdoors, even if there is only light and no direct sun; don’t rub your eyes is also advised, because this habit also aggravates the darkening of dark circles.

As stress and sleepless nights also make dark circles worse, it is important to rest properly, eat healthy and nutritious food and avoid stress.

Contraindications and possible side effects

Side effects are brief and transient and include pain during the procedure and for a few minutes afterwards. It is normal for the area to be tender and slightly swollen in the first hour after treatment.

Carboxytherapy for dark circles causes some discomfort, but it is bearable, and the use of anesthetic creams before each application helps to control the pain. The discomfort is temporary and lasts only a few minutes, but putting cold compresses right after and doing a facial lymphatic drainage also help to improve the results, bringing more comfort and satisfaction.

Despite being considered a safe procedure, carboxytherapy for dark circles is not indicated for pregnant women, people who have glaucoma or who use anticoagulants, and it is also not recommended for people who have diabetes or decompensated hypertension.