How carboxytherapy works for stretch marks and results

Carboxytherapy is an excellent treatment to remove all types of stretch marks, whether white, red or purple, because this treatment regenerates the skin and reorganizes the collagen and elastin fibers, leaving the skin smooth and uniform, completely removing these skin imperfections.

However, when the person has a large amount of stretch marks in a certain region, other treatments can be associated, such as acid peeling, for example, to achieve better results in less time. Thus, the ideal is to undergo an evaluation to then decide which type of treatment to choose. Learn about other indications of carboxytherapy.

How it works

Carboxytherapy consists of the application of a thin and small injection of medicinal carbon dioxide under the skin, which promotes its stretching. The result of these microlesions is the formation of more fibroblasts that stimulate the production of collagen and fibronectin and glycoprotein, connective tissue molecules, facilitating the skin repair quickly and effectively.

To perform the treatment, it is necessary to apply the gas directly to the stretch marks, with approximately one injection being made for every centimeter of the stretch mark. Injections are made using a very fine needle, similar to those used in acupuncture, and what causes discomfort is the entry of gas under the skin. In order to have the expected effect, the gas must be injected into each groove, along its entire length.

It is not indicated to use anesthetic cream before the procedure because the discomfort is not caused by the needle but by the entry of the gas under the skin, in which case, the anesthetic does not have the intended effect.

The total number of carboxytherapy sessions varies according to the characteristics of the stretch marks and the location to be treated, and 5 to 10 sessions may be required, which can be held weekly or fortnightly.

Does carboxytherapy for stretch marks hurt?

Because it is a procedure that causes some pain and discomfort, it is only recommended for people who have passed the initial test that assesses pain tolerance. The pain can be characterized as stinging, burning or burning but tends to decrease in intensity with each treatment session. Usually, from the 2nd session, the pain is more bearable and the results can be seen with the naked eye, which increases the desire to remain in the treatment.

Results of carboxytherapy for stretch marks

The results of carboxytherapy in the treatment of stretch marks can be observed, right from the first session, with a reduction of approximately 10% of the stretch marks, after the 3rd session, a 50% reduction of the stretch marks can be noticed, and in the 5th session, it can be watch for its complete elimination. However, this can change depending on the amount of stretch marks the person has, their extent and their pain tolerance.

Although the results are better on purple and red stretch marks, because they are newer and better irrigated, white stretch marks can also be eliminated. The results can be maintained for long periods, and the eliminated stretch marks do not return, however, new stretch marks can appear when the person undergoes a large change in weight, which is in the genesis of stretch marks.

Contraindications

Carboxytherapy sessions should not be carried out during pregnancy or during breastfeeding, especially if the objective is to remove stretch marks from the breasts, because at this stage the breasts increase and decrease in size, which can lead to new stretch marks, compromising the result of the treatment. .

In these cases, other procedures and care may be indicated to reduce and prevent the appearance of stretch marks, and it is important to be indicated by a dermatologist. Check out the video below for other ways to fight stretch marks: