Satyriasis: what it is and how to identify the signs

Satyriasis, which can also be popularly known as male nymphomania, is a psychological disorder that causes an exaggerated desire for sex in men, without an increase in the amount of sex hormones.

Generally, this desire leads a man to have frequent relationships with several different partners, or partners, as well as to practice masturbation several times a day, but without ever feeling the pleasure and satisfaction he seeks.

Just as nymphomania is used only to describe women with the same disorder, satyriasis is used only in the case of men, but popularly the term nymphomaniac is also used to identify men who are addicted to sex, although the most correct name is satyriasis.

See the symptoms of nymphomania in women.

How to identify satyriasis

Some of the characteristic symptoms that may indicate that a man is addicted to sex include:

Frequent changes of sexual partners;

Constant desire to have sex;

Excessive masturbation during the day;

Having several one-night stands with strangers;

Difficulty feeling pleasure or complete satisfaction after intercourse.

In some cases, the ‘nymphomaniac’ man may even show a high desire to participate in sexual activities considered incorrect by society, such as voyeurism, sadism or even pedophilia.

It is still common for a man to have one or more sexually transmitted diseases, not because of the high number of partners, but because at the time of intercourse it is common to forget to use a condom due to the great desire he feels.

It is worth remembering that many of these characteristics are common in young people during adolescence, however, it does not mean that they are addicted to sex, since the symptoms are caused by sudden hormonal changes, which does not happen in adult men with satyriasis. Thus, the diagnosis should always be made by a psychologist.

Possible causes

There is no specific cause for the appearance of satyriasis in men, however, it is believed that this disorder may appear as a response by the body to reduce stress levels through sexual activity.

Thus, it is more common in people who have difficulty regulating their emotions or who have problems related to abuse or trauma, for example.

In addition, men who suffer from other psychological problems, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, may also have an excess of sexual desire.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis should always be made by a psychologist through the evaluation of the man’s history. Therefore, whenever possible, it is important to bring a friend or family member to the consultation, so that they can report what they see or feel in relation to the situation.

How is the treatment done?

The first step in treating sex addiction is to identify if there is any other psychological disorder that could be causing excessive sexual desire. If this is the case, the psychologist can guide individual and group psychological therapy sessions or even refer a psychiatrist to prescribe medication if necessary.

In other cases, treatment is usually carried out with therapy sessions alone, but there may also be rarer cases in which it may be necessary to resort to drugs with a sedative or tranquilizing effect that allow the man to release his stress, without having to resort to Excessive sexual intercourse, for example.

If there is an associated sexual disease, such as HIV, syphilis, or gonorrhea, treatment for the specific disease is usually also started.