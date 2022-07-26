Erysipelas Bullosa: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Bullous erysipelas is a more serious type of erysipelas, which is characterized by a reddish and extensive sore, caused by the penetration of a bacterium called Group A Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus through small cracks in the skin, which can be a mosquito bite or a ringworm on the feet, for example.

In common erysipelas, this wound is more superficial and extensive, and in the case of bullous erysipelas, blisters with transparent or yellowish fluid may form. The wound is deeper and can, in some cases, cause complications and affect the fatty layer and even the muscles.

Although it can happen to anyone, bullous erysipelas is more common in people with weakened immune systems, advanced cancer, HIV-positive or decompensated diabetics. In addition to erysipelas, a type of skin infection that can also arise is infectious cellulitis, which usually affects deeper parts of the skin. Check out how to know if it’s erysipelas or infectious cellulitis.

Bullous erysipelas is not contagious, that is, it does not pass from person to person.

main symptoms

The symptoms of bullous erysipelas are:

Red, swollen, painful skin sore, approximately 10 cm long, that has blisters that contain clear, yellow, or brownish liquid;

Appearance of “gum” in the groin, when the wound affects the legs or feet;

Pain, redness, swelling and increased local temperature;

In the most severe cases, there may be fever.

When the infection gets worse, especially when the treatment is not done correctly, it is possible to reach deeper layers of the skin, such as subcutaneous tissue and can even cause destruction of the muscles, as in necrotizing fasciitis.

The confirmation of the diagnosis of bullous erysipelas is made by the evaluation of the general practitioner or dermatologist, who identifies the characteristics of the lesion and the symptoms presented by the person. Tests such as a blood count may be requested to monitor the severity of the infection, and imaging tests such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging may be requested in case of lesions that reach very deep layers, muscles or bones.

Learn more about the characteristics and how to identify erysipelas.

What causes bullous erysipelas

Bullous erysipelas is not contagious, as it arises when bacteria that already live on the skin and in the environment manage to penetrate the skin through a wound, an insect bite or chilblains on the feet, for example. the main causative bacterium is Streptcoccus pyogenesalthough other bacteria can also cause it, less often.

People with weakened immunity, such as those with autoimmune diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, HIV, as well as obese people and people with poor circulation, as in these cases bacteria can proliferate more easily.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for bullous erysipelas is with antibiotics prescribed by your doctor. Generally, the first choice is Benzathine Penicillin. In addition, it is important to reduce swelling by resting with your legs elevated, and you may need to bandage the leg to reduce swelling more quickly.

Cure of bullous erysipelas can be achieved in approximately 20 days after starting antibiotic therapy. In case of recurrent erysipelas, treatment with Penicillin G benzathine every 21 days is recommended, as a way of preventing new cases of the disease. See more about ways to treat antibiotics, ointments, and when you need to stay in the hospital.

In addition, during the treatment of erysipelas, dressings are recommended by the nurse, with correct cleaning of the lesion, removal of secretions and dead tissues, in addition to the use of ointments that help in the healing process, such as hydrocolloid, hydrogel, papain or collagenase, depending on the characteristics of each person’s lesion. Check out how to make a wound dressing.