Carboxytherapy for Cellulite: How it works, What are the results and Risks

Carboxytherapy is an excellent aesthetic treatment to eliminate cellulite, located on the buttocks, the back and inner thighs, and other places on the body. This treatment consists of applying a few injections to the skin, containing only carbon dioxide, which produces satisfactory results in eliminating localized fat and increasing the firmness of the skin in these regions, leaving the butt ‘smooth’ and the skin firmer, eliminating the appearance of of ‘orange peel’, typical of cellulite.

The price of carboxytherapy for cellulite can vary between 200 to 600 reais, depending on the number of sessions and the region where the treatment is performed.

Carboxytherapy results for cellulite

Results can be seen, on average, after 7-10 treatment sessions, which should be performed at an interval of 2-4 times a month. To measure the results, you can take before and after pictures or use a small thermography equipment to check the temperature of the area of ​​each affected area. Normally, cellulite is found in greater numbers in the coldest areas, so when thermography shows an increase in temperature in each region, the result is satisfactory.

Studies show that carboxytherapy is effective against fat located in the abdominal region, thighs, arms, flanks and side of the back, as long as the treatment area does not have a large amount of fat.

After about 5-7 sessions, it is possible to notice a good reduction in the degree of cellulite. Areas of cellulite with grade IV can reach grade III and with proper treatment, it can reach grades II and I, where cellulite is only evident when pressing the muscle, being invisible to the eye in a resting position.

How does carboxytherapy for cellulite work?

In carboxytherapy, the introduced gas increases blood flow and microcirculation, increasing local oxygenation, which promotes cell renewal and the increase of collagen fibers that make the skin firmer, fighting sagging. With the increase in local circulation, there is elimination of toxins, promoting a breakdown in the cells that store fat.

The treatment of carboxytherapy for cellulite consists of applying some injections of carbon dioxide directly into the skin of the buttocks and thighs, as a consequence of this, there is an increase in local blood circulation, removal of toxins, elimination of fat cells and greater firmness and support of the skin.

The injections are given at a distance of about 5 cm from each other and may cause some pain and discomfort, but this is tolerable for most people.

Risks of carboxytherapy for cellulite

Carboxytherapy is a therapy that, when properly applied, has practically no health risks. The changes that usually appear after the sessions are pain at the injection site and the appearance of bruises that last up to 30 minutes, small purple spots on the skin can also appear, but they disappear in a week.

Carboxytherapy should not be performed during pregnancy, in cases of active skin allergy, obesity, active herpes, heart or lung disease.