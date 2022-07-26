Cellulite Massage: Does it work? how to make?

The modeling massage is a good complement to eliminate cellulite, as it increases blood and lymphatic circulation in the area, in addition to reducing cellulite nodules, improving their appearance and also facilitates the penetration of anti-cellulite creams, which must contain centella. Asian, for example.

Massage to combat cellulite must be done intelligently, being applied quickly and respecting the sense of lymphatic drainage. In this massage, sliding, kneading, bracelet and friction maneuvers can be used, which will also act on the accumulated fat, improving the appearance of cellulite, by leaving the skin more stretched.

However, to get rid of cellulite faster and definitively, the best strategy is to combine several treatments at the same time, which involve aesthetic treatments, lymphatic drainage itself, in addition to a diet without fat or sugar and the consumption of diuretic and antioxidants. In this way, it is possible to combat all the factors that favor the formation of each cellulite nodule, achieving better results.

Cellulite massage steps

To do the cellulite massage at home, you must follow the steps indicated below:

1. Exfoliate the skin to improve circulation

During the bath, apply an exfoliating cream of your choice on the buttocks and legs region, and with circular movements rub the entire gluteal region and thighs vigorously for at least 5 minutes on each side of the body. Using an exfoliating glove, sponge or loofah can help improve the exfoliation effect.

This step stimulates blood circulation and removes dead cells, in addition to leaving the skin more ‘smooth’ and ready to be hydrated. See a recipe at: How to Make a Homemade Scrub.

2. Drain liquids and hydrate the skin

While in the shower, remove the exfoliator from the skin with cold water and apply a moisturizing oil of your choice on the buttocks and thighs. Give a gentle massage, sliding your hands, starting from the inside of the knees, towards the groin for a few minutes. Then do the same slide from the side of the hip, past the buttocks, towards the groin, for a few minutes. Wash with cold water and dry normally.

Check out the steps of lymphatic drainage for cellulite

To notice the results, it is necessary to perform at least 10 massages, 2 times a week. In addition, it is recommended to drink at least 2 liters of water or green tea without sugar per day to purify the body because the anti cellulite massage is a great adjuvant but it should not be used as the only therapeutic resource, because if it is done in this way it will not have the expected goal.

Benefits of cellulite massage

The most effective massage against cellulite is the modeling or anti-cellulite massage because it must be done respecting the direction of lymphatic drainage, to eliminate excess fluid in the interstitial environment, which is among the factors that cause cellulite. The main benefits of this massage are:

Improve venous return, eliminating excess fluid in the epidermis;

It leaves the skin smoother, because it helps to eliminate fat nodules, which give the appearance of orange peel;

Improves blood circulation, causing more blood to reach the massaged areas;

Combats the pain and discomfort that are present in the most severe cellulite, grades 3 and 4;

It facilitates the penetration of substances important for the fight against cellulite.

The best ingredients to be in a good anti-cellulite cream or gel include Centella asiatica and Silicium, for example.

Does cellulite massager work?

Using small appliances like massage rollers at home can also help with cellulite treatment because they also increase blood circulation. Some equipments still emit heat, which also contributes to the improvement of circulation in the region where they are applied, but for them to have any effect it is also necessary that they are used respecting the direction of the lymph nodes and with anti-cellulite creams or gels.

Learn how to do lymphatic drainage to have all the benefits of this massage to eliminate cellulite.

Check out these and other tips in the following video: