Cigarette in pregnancy: what are the effects and reasons for not smoking

Smoking during pregnancy can endanger the health of the pregnant woman, but it can also harm the baby, so even if it is difficult, you should avoid using cigarettes or reduce this habit, in addition to avoiding spaces where cigarette smoke be very intense.

Cigarette smoke is made up of a complex mixture of dozens of chemicals, considered carcinogenic to humans and capable, in the case of pregnancy, of causing changes in the placenta and maternal-fetal circulation.

Some of the most common consequences that can result from smoking during pregnancy are:

1. Miscarriage

The risk of miscarriage in pregnant women who smoke, compared to those who do not smoke, is higher, especially during the first three months of pregnancy. Learn what symptoms can occur during a miscarriage.

In addition, the risk of developing an ectopic pregnancy is also higher in women who smoke. Studies indicate that 1 to 5 cigarettes a day is enough for the risk to be 60% higher compared to non-smoking women.

2. Genetic defects

The baby is also more likely to be born with genetic defects in women who smoke during pregnancy than in those who adopt a healthy lifestyle. This is because cigarette smoke contains dozens of carcinogenic toxic substances that can cause genetic defects and malformations in the baby.

3. Premature birth or low birth weight

Cigarette use during pregnancy increases the likelihood that the baby will be born with low birth weight or premature, which may be due to the reduced capacity of the placenta to dilate. Here’s how to care for a premature baby.

4. Sudden death

The baby is more likely to experience sudden death in the first three months after birth if the mother smoked during pregnancy.

5. Allergies and respiratory infections

The baby is more likely to develop allergies and respiratory infections after birth if the mother smoked during pregnancy.

6. Displacement of the placenta

Placental abruption and early rupture of the water occur more often in mothers who smoke. This happens because there is a vasoconstrictor effect caused by nicotine in the uterine and umbilical arteries, which, associated with an increase in the concentration of carboxyhemoglobin, leads to hypoxia, causing infarction of the placenta. Know what to do if the placenta is displaced.

7. Pregnancy complications

There is a greater risk for the pregnant woman to develop complications in pregnancy, such as thrombosis, which is the formation of clots inside the veins or arteries, which can also form in the placenta, which can cause miscarriage or then break free and accumulate in another organ, such as the lung. or brain, for example.

In this way, it is important for the pregnant woman to avoid using cigarettes or to avoid going to places with a lot of smoke during pregnancy. If the woman is a smoker and wants to get pregnant, a good tip is to reduce the cigarette until she stops smoking before getting pregnant. Find out what to do to stop smoking.

Smoking while breastfeeding is also not recommended, because in addition to smoking reducing milk production and the baby gaining less weight, the toxic substances from cigarettes pass into breast milk and the baby, when ingesting them, may have learning difficulties and a increased risk of developing diseases such as pneumonia, bronchitis or allergies, for example.