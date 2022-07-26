Estriol (Ovestrion) – Your Health

Estriol is a female sex hormone used to relieve vaginal symptoms related to a lack of the female hormone estriol.

Estriol can be purchased in conventional pharmacies, under the trade name of Ovestrion, in the form of a vaginal cream or tablets.

Estriol price

The price of estriol can vary between 20 and 40 reais, depending on the form of presentation and the quantity of the product.

Estriol indications

Estriol is indicated for female hormone replacement related to vaginal itching and irritation, caused by the lack of the female hormone estriol.

How to use Estriol

The way to use Estriol varies according to the form of presentation and the problem to be treated, and the general guidelines are:

vaginal cream

Atrophy of the genitourinary tract: 1 application per day during the first weeks, being reduced according to the relief of symptoms until reaching the maintenance dose of 2 applications per week;

1 application per day during the first weeks, being reduced according to the relief of symptoms until reaching the maintenance dose of 2 applications per week; Before or after menopausal vaginal surgery: 1 application a day 2 weeks before surgery and 1 application 2 times a week for 2 weeks after surgery;

1 application a day 2 weeks before surgery and 1 application 2 times a week for 2 weeks after surgery; Diagnosis in case of cervical smear: 1 application every other day for 1 week before collection.

oral pills

Atrophy of the genitourinary tract: 4 to 8 mg daily for the first few weeks, then tapered off;

4 to 8 mg daily for the first few weeks, then tapered off; Before or after menopausal vaginal surgery: 4 to 8 mg daily 2 weeks before surgery and 1 to 2 mg daily for 2 weeks after surgery;

4 to 8 mg daily 2 weeks before surgery and 1 to 2 mg daily for 2 weeks after surgery; Diagnosis in case of cervical smear: 2 to 4 mg daily for 1 week before collection;

2 to 4 mg daily for 1 week before collection; Infertility due to cervical hostility: 1 to 2 mg from the 6th to the 18th day of the menstrual cycle.

In any case, the dose of Estriol must be adequate according to the gynecologist’s indications.

Estriol side effects

The main side effects of estriol include vomiting, headaches, cramps, breast tenderness, and local itching or irritation.

Estriol contraindications

Estriol is contraindicated for pregnant women or women with undiagnosed vaginal bleeding, a history of otosclerosis, breast cancer, malignant tumors, endometrial hyperplasia, venous thromboembolism, arterial thromboembolic disease, acute liver disease, porphyria or hypersensitivity to any of the components of the formula.