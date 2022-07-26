Floaters: what they are, symptoms and how to treat

Floaters are dark spots, similar to filaments, circles, or webs, that appear in the field of vision, especially when looking at a clear image, such as white paper or a blue sky.

Generally, floaters in the eyes arise with aging, due to failures in the vitreous, which is the gelatinous part of the eye, however, they can also happen in young patients due to small points of retinal detachment, which despite not impairing the vision, form lumps that can float in the vitreous fluid, and form shadows that are projected on the retina.

Floaters are cured through surgery to replace the vitreous of the eye, however, surgery is only recommended in cases of patients who have a large number of spots, preventing the performance of daily tasks, as most of the time this change is not is usually worrisome and does not seriously affect vision.

Eye with floaters Floaters in the field of view

main symptoms

Symptoms of floaters are mainly the appearance of dark spots in the field of vision that:

They are similar to flies, dots, threads or transparent lines that hover in the air;

They move when you move your eyes or when you try to look at them;

They are easier to observe when looking at a white surface, such as a wall.

In cases where other symptoms such as flashes, decreased vision or darkening on the sides of vision appear, it is important to consult an ophthalmologist as soon as possible to diagnose the problem and initiate appropriate treatment, as they may indicate more serious problems, such as retinal detachment. Understand what retinal detachment is and how to treat it.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for floaters in the eyes should be indicated and guided by an ophthalmologist, since, in most cases, no treatment is necessary, and the patient must get used to seeing that way.

However, when the patient already knows that he has floaters, he should consult the doctor again whenever the spots increase in size or in number, making vision difficult. Check out the symptoms of vision problems that can alert the need to go to the eye doctor.

However, in the most serious cases, where the spots in the vision are very large or appear in large numbers, the doctor may recommend surgery to dissolve the spots or to replace the vitreous with another substance. Surgery for floaters can have some risks, such as retinal injuries and not treat all spots, so it is only used as last resource.