The condom is a contraceptive method that serves to prevent pregnancy and to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, however, if it bursts, it loses its effectiveness, with the risk of pregnancy and the transmission of diseases.

For this reason, it is very important to use the condom correctly and, for that, it must be put on at the right time, avoiding using it if it is expired or damaged.

What to do?

If the condom breaks, the ideal thing is for the woman to take the morning after pill, to avoid an unwanted pregnancy, if she is not using another contraceptive, such as the contraceptive pill, vaginal ring or IUD, for example.

Regarding STIs, there is no way to avoid transmission, so the person must be aware of possible signs or symptoms of STIs, in order to go to the doctor in a timely manner and avoid complications.

Why does it happen?

Some of the factors that can lead to condom breakage can be:

Lack of lubrication;

Misuse, such as unrolling the condom off the penis and putting it on afterwards; exerting too much pressure or pushing too hard against the penis;

Use of oil-based lubricants, which can damage the condom;

Use of a condom that has expired, has a changed color or is too sticky;

Reuse of condoms;

Use of a male condom during the period when the woman is being treated with antifungals, such as miconazole or econazole, which are substances that damage the latex in condoms.

For the latter situation, there is the possibility of using male condoms made of another material or a female condom. See what the female condom is like and learn how to use it correctly.

What can I do to prevent the condom from bursting?

To prevent the condom from bursting, the person must ensure that it is within its expiration date, that the package is not damaged, and open the package with their hands, avoiding using sharp objects, teeth or nails.

Lubrication is also very important so that the condom doesn’t break with friction, so if that’s not enough, you can use a water-based lubricant. Condoms usually already contain lubricant, but this may not be enough.

In addition, the correct use of condoms is also very important. The man should place it on the correct side as soon as he gets an erection, but before the penis has any genital, oral or anal contact.

Watch the following video and learn about the most common mistakes when putting on a condom and how to do it correctly, step-by-step: