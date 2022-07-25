Hantavirus: What is it, symptoms and how to treat Hantavirus infection

Hantavirus is a serious infectious disease transmitted by Hantavirus, which is a virus belonging to the family Bunyaviridae and that can be found in the feces, urine and saliva of some rodents, mainly wild rats.

Most of the time, the infection happens by inhaling particles of the virus suspended in the air, leading to the appearance of symptoms about 2 weeks after contact with the virus. The main signs and symptoms of infection are fever, vomiting, headache and body pain, in addition to the involvement of the lungs, heart or kidneys, which can be very serious.

Thus, if there is a suspicion of hantavirus infection, it is important that the person goes to the hospital for the diagnosis and treatment to be started, which is done through supportive measures, since there is no specific treatment. In this way, it is also recommended that strategies be adopted to prevent the disease, avoiding keeping debris that can harbor mice around the house, avoiding dusting environments that were closed and that can shelter rodents and always keep food stored in a way that does not can be infected by rats.

main symptoms

The first symptoms of hantavirus infection can appear between 5 to 60 days (on average 2 weeks) after infection, and there may be fever, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain. This initial picture is nonspecific and difficult to differentiate from other infections such as influenza, dengue or leptospirosis.

After the appearance of the first symptoms, it is common that the function of some organs is compromised, representing that the virus is spreading and the disease is already in a more advanced stage. So it is possible that there is:

Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS) in which respiratory symptoms appear, with cough, production of sputum with mucus and blood and shortness of breath, which can progress to respiratory failure due to accumulation of fluid in the lungs, drop in blood pressure and collapse of blood circulation;

in which respiratory symptoms appear, with cough, production of sputum with mucus and blood and shortness of breath, which can progress to respiratory failure due to accumulation of fluid in the lungs, drop in blood pressure and collapse of blood circulation; Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS)in which the disease can progress with impaired kidney function, with decreased urine production, called oliguria, accumulation of urea in the blood, bruises and petechiae throughout the body, risk of bleeding and failure of the functioning of various organs.

Recovery is more likely when the person has adequate treatment in the hospital, which can last from 15 to 60 days, and it is also possible that sequelae such as chronic kidney failure or high blood pressure remain.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of hantavirus is made through laboratory tests with the aim of identifying antibodies against the virus or the virus genome, confirming the infection. In addition, it is important to inform the doctor about your life habits, whether or not you have been in contact with rodents or if you have been in a possibly contaminated environment.

transmission mode

The main form of transmission of hantavirus disease is through the inhalation of virus particles that are eliminated in the environment through the urine and feces of infected rodents, and which may be suspended in the air along with the dust. In addition, it is also possible to have contamination through contact of the virus with wounds on the skin or mucous membranes, consumption of contaminated water or food, manipulation of rodents in the laboratory or through the bite of the rat, however this is more rare.

Thus, the people most at risk of infection are those who clean sheds and barns that can house rodents and in reforestation areas, people who frequent food stores or people who camp or hike in wild environments.

In Brazil, the regions most affected by hantavirus are the South, Southeast and Midwest, especially in regions linked to agriculture, although contamination can occur anywhere.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for hantavirus disease consists of controlling the symptoms of the disease, and there is no specific drug to control the virus. Treatment is usually done in the hospital and, in the most severe cases, even in intensive care units (ICU).

During treatment, it is necessary to support respiratory capacity, due to the development of cardiopulmonary syndrome, in addition to monitoring renal function and other vital data, and in some cases hemodialysis or breathing apparatus may be necessary.

How to prevent hantavirus

To prevent hantavirus infection it is recommended:

Keep the surroundings of the house clean and free of vegetation and debris that could harbor rodents;

Avoid sweeping or dusting places that may be the passage of rodents, preferring to pass a damp cloth;

When entering places that have remained closed for a long time, try to open windows and doors to let air and light in;

Always keep food well stocked and out of access to rodents;

Wash kitchen utensils that have been stored for a long time before using them.

In addition, it is oriented to always sanitize your hands and food well before eating, as they may contain virus particles. See how to wash your hands correctly by watching the following video: