How many days does viral, allergic and bacterial conjunctivitis last

Conjunctivitis can last between 5 to 15 days and during that time it is an easily communicable infection, especially while symptoms last.

Thus, it is recommended that while you have conjunctivitis, you avoid going to work or school. Therefore, it is a good idea to ask for a medical certificate when you go to the appointment, as it is very important to stay away from work to avoid passing conjunctivitis to other people.

The duration of symptoms depends on the type of conjunctivitis:

1. Viral conjunctivitis

Viral conjunctivitis lasts an average of 7 days, which is the time it takes the body to fight the virus. Thus, people with a stronger immune system can be cured in just 5 days, while those with a weaker immune system, such as the elderly or children, can take up to 12 days to be cured.

To speed up the healing process, in addition to following the doctor’s instructions, it is advisable to drink 2 glasses of freshly made orange juice with acerola per day, as the vitamin C present in these fruits is great for helping the body’s defenses.

2. Bacterial conjunctivitis

Bacterial conjunctivitis lasts an average of 8 days, but symptoms may begin to subside as soon as the second day of antibiotic use.

However, to ensure the cure of the disease, the antibiotic should be used for the time determined by the doctor even if there are no more symptoms before that date. This care is important to ensure that the bacteria causing conjunctivitis have really been eliminated and not just weakened. See what can cause the misuse of antibiotics.

3. Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis has a very variable duration, as the symptoms of the disease tend to decrease after the 2nd day of starting an antihistamine. However, if the person does not take this medication and remains exposed to what is causing the allergy, it is likely that the symptoms will persist for longer, reaching up to 15 days, for example.

Unlike other types, allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious, so there is no need to stay away from school or work.

