Squats: What is it for and how to do it correctly

To get your buttocks firmer and more defined, a good type of exercise is the squat. For the best results, it is essential that this exercise is done correctly and at least 3 times a week, for about 10 to 20 minutes.

There is no universal number of squats that you should do, as it varies a lot between each person and their physical constitution, as well as physical preparation. However, in most cases it is advisable to do 3 to 4 sets with 12 repetitions, starting with no weight and then adding weight, holding dumbbells or barbells, for example.

However, the ideal is always to make an evaluation with a physical education teacher in a gym, to obtain the best results.

What is the squat for?

In addition to being the preferred exercise to work the glutes region, the squat also has other benefits such as:

Define the belly;

Increase muscle mass in the thighs;

Strengthen the back;

Decrease cellulite on the buttocks and legs.

In addition, squat exercises improve body contour and contribute to good body posture, and can be done at the gym or even at home.

6 best squats for glutes

There are several types of squats to strengthen the glutes. The most common are:

1. Simple squat

To do the simple squat correctly, you must:

Stand up: open your legs, spread your feet shoulder-width apart and support them fully on the floor; Bend your knees: the knees should be flexed, throwing the hips down, until it slightly exceeds the knee line and, pushing the buttocks back, as if sitting in an imaginary chair, keeping the back always straight; Extend your legs: you must stretch your legs, which are bent, to return to the starting position, standing.

During the exercises, you should always look straight ahead and keep your arms extended in front of your body, swinging them to the rhythm of the squat, to maintain balance. Learn more at: How to do squats correctly.

2. Sink

To do the lunge, also known as lunge or lunge squat, you need to stand and:

Take a step forward: the knee must be flexed until the thigh of the forward leg is parallel to the floor. The front foot should be flat on the ground and the back foot should keep the heel raised, not touching the ground. Drop the hip: descending slowly until the front joint forms a 90º angle and the knee of the back leg is very close to the floor, almost touching. Raise and return to the starting position. At the end of the repetitions, you should change the order of the legs, moving the front to the back and the back to the front.

During the exercise, you can place your hands on your waist, behind your head, grab dumbbells or do it on top of the bosu, to make the exercise more difficult and work your butt muscles more. This exercise can be done while standing, jumping, or moving around the room.

3. Sumo squat

The sumo squat is similar to the simple squat, it just requires you to spread your feet, turning them slightly outward, following the same steps as the simple squat.

This exercise can be done without using weights, however, the results come faster when using dumbbells or kettlebells, for example.

4. Squat with bar

The barbell squat can only be done in the gym and must be performed with the help of a teacher, so as not to injure your back.

The person should position the bar on the back, taking it with the hands and positioning the elbows forward. Then you have to follow the simple squat steps, never letting go of the bar.

In addition, discs with different weights can be added to the bar or even doing squats with advance, which makes the exercise difficult.

5. Jump squat

When doing the jump squat, in addition to helping to tone up, it helps to lose fat and increase cardiorespiratory endurance, as there is an increase in energy expenditure. So you need to jump, jumping up, whenever you get up after bending your knees.

This exercise can also be done on top of a piece of equipment called a bosu, using the round part facing up or even with the equipment inverted.

6. Throwing ball at the wall

The wall ball exercise, technically known as wall balls, implies that the person knows how to correctly do the simple squat and requires the use of a medicine ball. In this exercise you must:

Stand up: you should spread your legs to shoulder width apart facing a wall and catch the ball; Do the simple squat: bending the knees, throwing the hips down and pushing the buttocks back; Throw the ball against the wall: the ball must be propelled upwards and forwards, fully extending the arms, and must go as high as possible; Catch the ball: as the ball descends, the person must catch the ball by the neck, squat down and toss it again.

This exercise is a very complete exercise as it works the legs and arms in a single movement.

Squat workout plan

During the squat, it is very important to keep the contraction of the buttocks muscles and take a few seconds to do each movement in order to stimulate the muscles. In addition, for the results to appear faster, you should, whenever possible, add weights, such as dumbbells, barbells or shin guards, for example.

Below is an example of a workout that you can do at home or at the gym.

Heating Climb stairs or use stair simulator (5 min) 20 x Exercise 1 + 20 x Exercise 2 Training 20 x Exercise 3 + 15 x Exercise 4 rest 2 minutes 15 x Exercise 5 + 20 x Exercise 6 stretches Stretch legs, butt and back (5 min)

The training difficulty must be progressively increased and, according to the person’s capacity, increasing or decreasing the number of repetitions and sets of each exercise or adapting the load of the equipment used.

At the end of the training, it is essential to stretch the muscles that have been worked in order to allow them to recover properly. See how to do it at: Stretching Exercises for Legs.