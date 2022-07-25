Female impotence: what it is, why it happens and treatment

Female sexual arousal disorder occurs when there is a failure to obtain sexual arousal despite adequate stimulation, which can bring pain and distress to the couple.

This disorder can happen due to physical and psychological factors, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, relationship difficulties or stress, for example. Thus, for a woman to feel aroused again, it is important to identify the cause and treat it.

Main causes

Female arousal disorder is mainly due to physical and emotional factors but can also be due to the use of certain medications. The main causes of this disorder are:

Diabetes;

Stress;

Depression

eating disorders;

Low esteem;

Heart diseases;

neurological disorders;

Use of some types of contraceptives, diuretics or antidepressants;

Conflicts with (a) partner (a);

Alcoholism;

Drug abuse;

Endometriosis;

Urinary or genital infection.

In addition, menopausal women or women who have had their ovaries removed can acquire female arousal disorder due to altered hormone production.

how to identify

The signs that may indicate that the woman has sexual arousal disorder should be observed by the couple during attempts to have intimate contact that is pleasurable. Usually when a woman has the disorder, she loses interest in sexual intercourse, has decreased vaginal lubrication and does not enjoy the relationship, which can directly interfere with the woman’s quality of life and self-esteem.

If, despite all efforts, the woman continues to have difficulty getting aroused, it is important to go to the gynecologist to discover the cause and, in some cases, to go to the psychologist, when the disorder is related to emotional factors, such as stress and abuse. sex, for example.

How to improve a woman’s arousal

Female arousal disorder can be treated through psychotherapy when it is related to emotional factors. So the psychologist can help the woman to identify the reason why she can’t get aroused and, thus, help her to fight the cause and improve her self-esteem and quality of life. Sex therapy with a sex therapist is also indicated and can help the couple discover their own anatomy and that of the partner, as well as the positions that favor pleasurable intimate contact.

Other options to promote arousal in women are:

1. Food

Some foods are considered aphrodisiacs because they have nutrients that have stimulating properties, increasing the production of sex hormones and libido, such as ginger, pepper and ginseng, for example. These foods in addition to stimulating the woman’s arousal also spice up the relationship.

Check out other aphrodisiac foods in the video below.

2. Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic muscles can also help women feel more pleasure during intimate contact, as they increase blood circulation in the region, and should be part of the treatment. See how to practice Kegel exercises.

3. Use of lubricants

The use of water-based intimate lubricants can help keep the area moist and slippery, facilitating penetration and pleasure, and can be applied before and during intercourse.

4. Medicines

Oral remedies such as Methyltestosterone and those for genital application such as Testosterone Propionate can be useful but should only be used under medical advice. The Tibolone remedy is indicated when it is believed that sexual disinterest is due to menopause. In some cases, the doctor may recommend the use of drugs that increase female sexual desire, such as Flibanserin, for example. Understand how Flibanserin works.

When the cause of arousal disorder is some disease or infection, treatment for these situations is enough for the woman to become aroused again and want intimate contact.