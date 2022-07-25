Intestinal bands: what they are, symptoms and how to treat them

Bands are membranes or cords of scar tissue that usually form after surgery or abdominal inflammation. These scars are able to unite different organs or parts of the intestine with each other, thus causing cases of intestinal obstruction, abdominal pain, infertility or pain during intimate contact.

Abdominal and intestinal bands are the most common, as they occur in a region with many nearby organs and tissues. To treat this situation, it is necessary to perform a laparoscopic surgery, which aims to remove adhesions, a procedure called band lysis.

Amniotic bands, on the other hand, are adhesions that form inside the amniotic sac, throughout the baby’s development, which can bind or tighten the extremities of his body, being a risk for the development of deformities or malformations. To learn more about this situation, see what it is and what causes amniotic band syndrome.

how they form

Bands are cords of scar tissue and fibrous tissue that form over days, months, or years. after surgery. They occur mainly through manipulation and removal of organs during the procedure, especially when there are situations such as contact with talc from surgical gloves, gauze, burns, tissue crushing or decreased blood circulation during cauterization and sutures.

Thus, bands can happen in anyone who has undergone abdominal surgery, however, these cases are less and less frequent due to new technologies and better materials used in surgical procedures.

In addition to surgeries, other situations that lead to the appearance of bands are:

abdominal inflammations as after an inflammatory bowel disease or an infection, for example;

as after an inflammatory bowel disease or an infection, for example; intestinal ischemia when blood circulation stops, leading to infarction and tissue necrosis;

when blood circulation stops, leading to infarction and tissue necrosis; blows due to injuries in accidents;

due to injuries in accidents; Presence of foreign bodies in the abdomen, as sutures;

in the abdomen, as sutures; congenital flangeswhich are born with the person.

All these situations happen due to inflammation or incorrect healing of the tissues in Organs abdominal organs, in an incorrect and irregular way.

Signals and symptons

The bands cause adhesions between organs that, in most cases, connect different parts of the intestine, or also other organs, such as the peritoneum, bladder, uterus, ovaries and stomach, for example. Thus, the main consequences of this situation are:

Abdominal pain;

Change in intestinal rhythm and gas formation;

Abdominal swelling;

Nausea and vomiting;

Pain during intimate contact;

Infertility and difficulty getting pregnant;

Intestinal obstruction, in which there is a tightening or narrowing of the intestine, which leads to its “strangulation” and stopping of passing of stool.

The vast majority of cases of intestinal obstruction or occlusion are caused by bands, a condition that is considered a medical emergency, therefore, in case of symptoms that indicate this situation, it is necessary to go to the emergency room, as it can cause intense inflammation. intestinal tract and even be life threatening. Learn more about the dangers and how to treat bowel obstruction.

How to diagnose bridles

In order to identify the bands, the doctor may carry out a clinical evaluation and request imaging tests, such as an abdominal x-ray and a computed tomography, which may show some signs of this situation, however, the bands are not always visualized through the exams, since they are located between the organs.

In this way, when there is great suspicion and when other causes have been excluded with the exams, the bands can be confirmed during a new surgery, which will detect their locations and remove them.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment to relieve the most common symptoms caused by adhesions, such as cramps and abdominal gas, can be recommended by the general practitioner or gastroenterologist, with the use of analgesics, such as Paracetamol, antispasmodics such as Hyoscine, and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Dimethicone.

However, when the bands cause severe symptoms or intestinal occlusion, or when they compromise the functioning of other organs, a band lysis surgery may be indicated, preferably by laparoscopy, in which there is less manipulation of the abdomen. , to remove scars and adhesions, preventing the appearance of new joints. Understand how laparoscopic surgery is done and what it is for.