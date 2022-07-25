Find out about cervical exams

Cervical examination is usually done primarily by performing a test known as a Pap smear, which is simple and painless and is important for all women, especially those of childbearing age. This exam should be performed annually to identify changes in the cervix and prevent the appearance of cancer.

In cases where the pap smear indicates the presence of changes in the woman’s cervix, these in most cases are not cancer, but must be diagnosed and treated in advance. In these cases, the doctor may order other, more specific tests of the cervix, such as colposcopy or cervical biopsy.

How is the cervix exam done?

The examination of the cervix is ​​done by carrying out a cytopathological examination also known as a pap smear, where a small sample of vaginal secretion and cells from the cervix is ​​collected, using a kind of cotton swab or a spatula. The collected sample is then sent by the doctor to the laboratory, and the test result comes out within a few days.

This exam is a quick procedure, which causes no pain, just slight discomfort. After the exam, no symptoms are expected and no special care is needed, however, if after the exam you feel discomfort in the pelvic region or if you bleed for more than a day, you should consult your doctor.

During pregnancy, this exam can also be performed according to the indication of the gynecologist, having to be performed carefully, and may cause a small bleeding.

What is a cervical exam used for?

Cervical examination is used to:

Help identify early on changes in the wall of the cervix which can progress to cervical cancer, since these changes when detected early can be easily treated.

which can progress to cervical cancer, since these changes when detected early can be easily treated. identify Nabothian cysts, a benign change common in many women;

Helps to detect others gynecological inflammation, warts or other sexually transmitted diseases. See what this Pap smear is for.

warts or other sexually transmitted diseases. See what this Pap smear is for. It helps to identify cellular alterations that suggest the presence of the HPV virus, because although it does not allow its diagnosis, it helps to identify suspicions of the presence of the virus.

Pap smear results

The Pap smear can give a negative or positive result, which indicates whether or not there are changes in the wall of the woman’s uterus. When the test result is negative, it indicates that there are no changes in the wall of the woman’s uterus, thus there is no evidence of cancer.

On the other hand, when the result of the Pap smear is positive, it indicates that there are changes in the wall of the woman’s uterus, and in these cases the doctor will recommend carrying out more specific tests, such as colposcopy for example, to identify the problem and treat it. it.

When to have a colposcopy and cervical biopsy

Colposcopy is performed whenever the pap smear is positive and indicates the presence of changes in the cervix. In this exam, the doctor applies a dye solution to the uterus and observes it using a device called a colposcope, which has lighting and magnifying lenses, functioning as a kind of magnifying glass.

When the colposcopy indicates the presence of alterations in the wall of the uterus, the doctor will then ask for an examination of a histopathological examination of the cervix, which consists of a biopsy of the cervix, where a small procedure is carried out to collect a small sample of the uterus, which is then analyzed by the doctor. This exam is only performed when there are strong suspicions of changes in the woman’s cervix.