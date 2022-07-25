Flurbiprofen: what it is, what it is used for and what medicines to find it in

Flurbiprofen is an anti-inflammatory present in locally acting medications, such as Targus lat transdermal patches and Strepsils throat lozenges.

Transdermal patches must be applied directly to the skin, in order to exert a local action, to relieve muscle and joint pain. Strepsils lozenges are indicated for the relief of pain and inflammation in the throat.

Both drugs are available at pharmacies and can be purchased without a prescription. However, its use must be done under the guidance of a health professional.

What is it for and how to use it

The indications and dosages of flurbiprofen depend on the pharmaceutical form that is intended to be used:

1. Targus lat

This medication has an analgesic and anti-inflammatory action and is indicated for the local treatment of the following conditions:

Muscle pain;

Back pain;

Backache;

tendinitis;

Bursitis;

Sprain;

Distension;

bruise;

Joint pain.

See other measures to relieve back pain.

A single patch should be applied at a time, which can be replaced every 12 hours. Avoid cutting the adhesive.

2. Strepsil

Strepsils lozenges are indicated for the short-term relief of sore throat and sore throat.

The lozenge must be dissolved slowly in the mouth, as needed, not exceeding 5 lozenges per 24 hours.

who shouldn’t use

Both flurbiprofen medicines should not be used by people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula or to other NSAIDs, in people with active peptic ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcerative colitis. In addition, they should not be used by pregnant and lactating women and children under 12 years of age.

Targus lat should not be applied to damaged, sensitive or infected skin.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment with Strepsils are heat or burning in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, headache, dizziness and tingling, and mouth ulcers.

Side effects that may occur while using Targus lat patches are rare, but in some cases they can be skin reactions and gastrointestinal disturbances.