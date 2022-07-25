How to remove blemishes from face

To remove or lighten the spots on the face caused by pregnancy, acne, melasma or those caused by the sun, homemade tricks, medicines, ointments, creams or aesthetic treatments can be used.

Usually, recent stains are easier to lighten with simple products that you can buy at the pharmacy, such as creams and lotions that have a lightening action, such as muriel, but when it comes to a stain that has been on the skin for more than 1 year, it may be necessary to resort to to more specific formulations that contain hydroquinone or acids, and that must be used as indicated by a dermatologist.

Recent products to remove blemishes on the face

As soon as dark spots appear on the face, caused by the sun, acne or a burn, what you can do is bet on products such as:

Rose milk or cologne milk: when it comes to pimple blemishes. These lotions clean and disinfect the skin, drying the pimples, as a consequence of this, it is common for the skin to have a more uniform tone;

Muriel Whitening Lotion: more suitable in case of dark spots caused by burns, the sun or chickenpox and can be used daily, with good results. In addition to the lotion, there is the muriel cream that also lightens the skin but has a more greasy composition, so it should not be used on the face of people with acne.

Minancora and cicatricure ointments do not lighten the skin but help in healing and as a consequence the wound becomes smooth, uniform and closer to the person’s skin tone.

Although hydrogen peroxide and sodium bicarbonate are widely used to remove blemishes from the face, their use is not recommended by dermatologists, as it causes skin irritation that seems to only temporarily lighten it, turning dark after this period.

Products to remove old blemishes

When dark spots on the face are older, having been present for more than 1 year, other more specific products, indicated by the dermatologist, can be used. Some excellent options for remedies, ointments, and creams to combat blemishes and even out skin tone include:

Hormoskin;

Hydroquinone;

Retinoic acid or kojic acid;

vitanol-A;

Klassis;

Hydropeek.

These products should only be used under the guidance of a dermatologist, because when used improperly, they can worsen the stain. It is usually recommended to apply the product 1 or 2 times a day exactly on the spot of the stain, after cleaning and toning the face. When the person still has pimples and blackheads on the skin, it is also essential to control the oiliness of the skin, and so other products can be indicated to dry the pimples.

Skin cleaning done by the beautician is an excellent ally in the control of pimples and to combat skin blemishes. It is recommended to do at least 1 deep skin cleansing per month for 3 months to then evaluate its benefits. Daily skin care also includes using antiseptic soap, cleansing milk, facial tonic, and moisturizing gel with a sun protection factor.

Homemade ways to remove blemishes from your face

A great home treatment to remove blemishes from the face caused by pimples is to clean the skin daily with rose milk, which you can buy at pharmacies or drugstores, and which helps keep the skin free of bacteria and has an anti-inflammatory and astringent action. which helps in the fight against acne, being an adjunct to lighten the skin.

Applying face masks at home is also a good option to lighten blemishes on your face. Some good examples are cucumber, tomato or egg white masks. Simply apply your preferred ingredient directly to the stained area and let it act for approximately 15 minutes, then wash off. See another recipe for an excellent home remedy to get rid of blemishes with cucumber and mint.

Homemade mask to lighten the skin

A great mask to get rid of blemishes on the skin caused by pimples is rose milk with ground almonds because it has lightening properties.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of ground almonds;

1 teaspoon of rose milk;

5 drops of palmorosa essential oil;

1 teaspoon of honey.

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well to form a uniform paste.

Afterwards, wash your face with warm water and soap, dry and apply the mask all over the area, leaving it on for 20 minutes. To remove the mask, use a small piece of cotton soaked in rose milk.

Face whitening treatments

Cosmetic treatments are usually recommended for darker spots or spots that are difficult to remove, and which have not responded well to previous treatments, as can happen with spots caused by burns, lemon or when the person has many spots on the skin caused by the sun or pregnancy. , for example. Some examples of these treatments are:

Peeling with acids: acids are applied to the skin for a few seconds which are then removed with water and the result is the peeling of the outermost layer of the skin. With this, the body is forced to produce a new layer of skin, eliminating the blemishes and scars. However it cannot be done during active acne.

Laser or pulsed light treatment: are applied by the physical therapist and act on the melanocytes, uniforming the skin tone.

Microdermabrasion: consists of exfoliating with devices that 'sand' the skin removing the outermost layer, and are very useful to remove small spots on the skin, very superficial.

Microneedling with dermaroller: is a treatment made with a roller full of needles that pierce the skin, with a depth of 0.3 to 1 millimeter, which stimulates collagen and the formation of a new layer of skin, being a good option for deeper stains, It is also excellent for renewing the skin and removing acne scars.

These treatments generally achieve great results but must be performed by qualified professionals to ensure the integrity and beauty of the skin. See in the video below some photos and how to treat other types of skin blemishes:

How to avoid blemishes on the face

To prevent the appearance of new spots, on the face or any other part of the body, some daily care is recommended, such as:

Do not squeeze blackheads and whiteheads;

Do not expose yourself to the sun after using lemon;

Always clean, tone and moisturize your skin daily, using products specific to your skin type.

In addition, it is very important to use a sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, as the sun’s rays increase the production of melanin, which is responsible for skin pigmentation. In women, it is common for hormonal imbalance to facilitate the appearance of dark spots on the face, so if the dark spots insist on appearing even with all these care, a consultation with a gynecologist is recommended, because situations such as myoma or polycystic ovaries may be causing blemishes on the skin.