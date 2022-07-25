Achlorhydria: what it is, symptoms, causes and how is the treatment

Achlorhydria is a situation characterized by the absence of hydrochloric acid (HCl) production by the stomach, increasing the local pH and leading to the appearance of symptoms that can be quite uncomfortable for the person, such as nausea, abdominal swelling, weakness and gastroesophageal reflux.

This situation can have several causes, however it is most often associated with chronic infection by the bacteria. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), but it can also happen as a consequence of the use of medications or autoimmune diseases. Due to the various causes of achlorhydria, treatment may vary according to the cause, and it is important that it is done according to the gastroenterologist’s recommendation so that symptoms improve.

Causes of achlorhydria

Achlorhydria is most often caused by atrophy of the stomach, is often related to autoimmune gastritis and chronic gastritis, and is also commonly related to bacterial infection. H. pylori. In addition, achlorhydria can be caused by autoimmune diseases, use of medications to decrease stomach acidity and hypothyroidism, for example.

This situation is more common in people who are over 60 years old and who have already undergone surgical procedures on the stomach.

main symptoms

The signs and symptoms of achlorhydria are related to the absence of hydrochloric acid and high stomach pH, ​​and there may be:

nausea;

Reflux;

Abdominal discomfort and bloating;

Weakness;

Diarrhea or constipation;

Decreased absorption of nutrients such as calcium, folic acid, iron and vitamins C and D, which may lead to malnutrition;

hair loss;

Indigestion;

Weight loss.

In addition, as in achlorhydria the absence of intrinsic factor release by the parietal cells of the stomach is common, it is also common for the person to develop pernicious anemia, which is a type of anemia characterized by vitamin B12 deficiency. This is because the intrinsic factor is also responsible for promoting the absorption of this vitamin in the body. Learn how to identify pernicious anemia.

Another type of anemia that a person with achlorhydria can develop is iron deficiency anemia, also known as iron deficiency anemia, as hydrochloric acid also aids in the process of iron absorption.

What is the difference between hypochlorhydria and achlorhydria?

Unlike achlorhydria, hypochlorhydria is characterized by decreased production of hydrochloric acid. That is, the stomach cells are still able to produce and secrete HCl in the stomach, however in smaller amounts, which also causes the stomach’s pH to increase and leads to the appearance of signs and symptoms that can be quite uncomfortable. Learn more about hypochlorhydria.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of achlorhydria varies according to the cause and, therefore, it is important that the person reports all the symptoms presented to the gastroenterologist or general practitioner and also performs all the tests requested, as this is possible for the doctor to indicate the most appropriate treatment. . However, depending on the cause, the treatment may not be able to completely restore the production of hydrochloric acid, but rather be able to slightly increase the amount of HCl secreted, characterizing hypochlorhydria.

If achlorhydria is related to infection by H. pylori, antibiotics may be used to treat the infection and prevent other infections that may happen more often in a person with achlorhydria. In case it is caused by the use of medication, the doctor must evaluate the possibility of changing or suspending the medication, for example.