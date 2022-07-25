Endometrioma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Endometrioma is a type of blood-filled ovarian cyst that is most common during the childbearing years, before menopause. Although it is a benign change, it can cause some symptoms such as pelvic pain and intense menstrual cramps, in addition to affecting a woman’s fertility.

In many cases, endometrioma disappears after menstruation, but in women with endometriosis, the cyst can remain, irritating the ovarian tissues and leading to the onset of symptoms, which need to be treated with the use of the pill or surgery, depending on the severity.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of endometrioma include:

Severe abdominal cramps;

Abnormal bleeding;

Very painful menstruation;

Dark vaginal discharge;

Discomfort when urinating or defecating;

Pain during intimate contact.

The appearance and intensity of these symptoms vary from woman to woman and, therefore, each case must be evaluated individually by a gynecologist. However, if the pain is very severe or there is heavy bleeding, it is advisable to go to the hospital immediately.

What causes endometrioma

Endometrioma arises when a piece of tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, breaks off and manages to reach the ovary, forming a small pouch that grows and accumulates blood.

Normally, endometrioma only grows when hormones are circulating, so many women stop having endometrioma after menstruation, when there is a sharp drop in the levels of these hormones. However, in the case of women with endometriosis, this process does not happen and, therefore, the cyst remains in the ovary and continues to irritate the tissues around it.

When endometrioma doesn’t go away, it continues to grow and can even multiply, affecting a larger area of ​​the ovary, which can end up affecting a woman’s fertility.

Is endometrioma cancer?

Endometrioma is not cancer and there is a very low probability that it will develop into cancer. However, severe endometrioma can cause various complications and even recur after treatment.

Possible complications

The main complication of endometrioma is the decrease in the woman’s fertility, however, this is more frequent when the cyst is very large or the woman has more than one cyst. Changes that interfere with fertility typically include:

The ovary cannot produce mature eggs;

The forming eggs have a thicker wall that prevents the penetration of the sperm;

The tubes may have scars that make it difficult for the egg and sperm to pass through.

In addition, some women may also have a hormonal imbalance that is the basis of endometrioma and, therefore, even if the egg is fertilized, it may have difficulty sticking to the wall of the uterus.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment of endometrioma depends on the severity of symptoms and the size of the cyst. In many cases, treatment can only be done with the continuous use of a contraceptive pill that prevents menstruation and, therefore, prevents the accumulation of blood inside the cyst.

However, if the cyst is very large or if symptoms are very intense, the gynecologist may choose to have surgery to remove the affected tissue. However, if the cyst is very large or developed, the entire ovary may need to be removed. Understand better when this type of surgery is done.

What is abdominal wall endometrioma?

Abdominal wall endometrioma may appear more frequently in women after cesarean section, close to the scar.

Symptoms of abdominal wall endometrioma can be a painful lump that increases in size during menstruation. Diagnosis can be made by ultrasound or computed tomography.

The treatment of abdominal wall endometrioma is open surgery to remove the endometrioma and loosen tissue adhesions.