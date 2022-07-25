Pandemic: what it is, why it happens and what to do

A pandemic can be defined as a situation in which an infectious disease spreads quickly and uncontrollably to several locations, reaching worldwide proportions, that is, it is not restricted to just one city, region or continent.

Pandemic diseases are infectious, easily transmissible, highly contagious, and fast-spreading.

What to do during a pandemic

During a pandemic, it is necessary to redouble the care that was already being applied in everyday life, because in the pandemic the number of infected is much higher, which favors its spread. Therefore, it is important to avoid contact with people who are sick or who have signs or symptoms that are indicative of an infectious disease, use appropriate masks to avoid exposure to the infectious agent, cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid touching eyes and nose. and mouths.

In addition, it is important to wash your hands regularly to avoid contagion and infection to other people, because the hands are the easiest means of acquiring and transmitting diseases.

It is also important to be aware of the recommendations of health authorities, avoiding traveling and attending closed environments and with a lot of concentration of people during the pandemic, as in these cases there is a greater chance of transmission of the disease.

Major pandemics

The most recent pandemic took place in 2009 and was due to the rapid spread between people and continents of the H1N1 virus, which became known as influenza A virus or swine flu virus. This flu started in Mexico but soon spread to Europe, South America, Central America, Africa and Asia. Thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) defined it as a pandemic due to the presence of the influenza virus in all continents in a fast, increasing and systemic way. Before influenza A, the Spanish flu occurred in 1968, which killed about 1 million people.

In addition to the flu, since 1982 AIDS has been classified as a pandemic, since the virus responsible for the disease was able to spread easily and considerably quickly between people. Although cases are currently not growing at the same rate as before, the World Health Organization still considers AIDS to be a pandemic, as the infectious agent can spread easily.

Another infectious disease that was considered a pandemic was cholera, which was responsible for at least 8 pandemic episodes, the last one being reported in 1961, starting in Indonesia and spreading to the Asian continent.

Currently Zika, Ebola, Dengue and Chikungunya are considered endemic diseases and have been studied due to their pandemic potential due to the ease of transmission.

Understand what is endemic and how to prevent it.

What favors the emergence of pandemics?

One of the factors that most favors the pandemic today is the ease of moving people from one place to another in a short period of time, making it easier for an infectious agent to also be transported to another location and, thus, be able to infect other people.

In addition, people often do not know they are sick because they do not show signs or symptoms of infection, without personal or hygiene care, which can also favor transmission and infection among more people.

It is important that pandemics are identified quickly so that necessary measures can be taken to prevent infection between people and prevent the spread of the infectious agent.