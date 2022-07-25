Adenoid: what it is, symptoms and when to remove it

The adenoid is a set of lymphatic tissue, similar to lymph nodes, which is part of the immune system for the body’s defense against microorganisms. There are 2 adenoids, located on each side, in the transition between the nose and the throat, the region through which the breathing air passes and where communication with the ear begins.

Together with the tonsils, which are located at the back of the throat, they are part of the so-called Waldeyer’s Lymphatic Ring, responsible for protecting the region of the nasal, mouth and throat cavities, which develop and grow as the immune system develops. develops between 3 and 7 years of age and should regress during adolescence.

However, in some children, the adenoids and tonsils can become very large or persistently inflamed, with constant infections, losing their protective capacity and causing health problems such as breathing difficulties. Therefore, the otorrino may indicate the need for surgery for removal.

What symptoms can it cause

When the adenoids are excessively enlarged, called hypertrophied, or when they become persistently infected and inflamed, which is called adenoiditis, some of the symptoms caused are:

Difficulty breathing through the nose, breathing frequently through the mouth;

Noisy breathing;

Snoring, pauses in breathing and coughing during sleep;

Speaks as if the nose were always blocked;

Frequent episodes of pharyngitis, sinusitis and otitis;

Hearing difficulties;

Dental changes, such as misalignment of the dental arch and changes in the growth of facial bones.

In addition, reduced oxygenation during sleep causes changes in the child’s development, which can cause situations such as difficulty concentrating, irritability, hyperactivity, daytime sleepiness, drop in school performance and failure to thrive.

Some of these symptoms are also common in people with sinusitis. See the symptoms in case of sinusitis to know how to differentiate.

how is the treatment

Generally, when adenoids are infected, the initial treatment can be done with the use of antibiotics, such as Amoxicillin, in addition to anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroids, when they become inflamed due to allergies. However, if the adenoids are often inflamed and impair breathing, the pediatrician may advise having surgery to remove them and improve the quality of breathing and prevent further infections.

When surgery is indicated

Surgery, called an adenoidectomy, is an option when drug treatment does not work properly or when the child has frequent symptoms of adenoiditis. The main indications for surgery include:

Repetitive otitis or sinusitis;

Hearing Loss;

Sleep apnea;

Nasal obstruction so severe that the child can only breathe through the mouth.

It is a procedure done under general anesthesia, with removal of the adenoids through the mouth. In the same procedure, the tonsils can also be removed, and as this is a relatively simple surgery, it is possible to return home the same day as the procedure. Learn more details about how adenoid surgery is done and recovery.

The removal of adenoids does not affect the immune system, as there are other defense mechanisms in the body that continue to act in the body’s defense.