Laxol: Know how to use Castor Oil as a laxative

Castor oil is a natural oil that, in addition to its various properties, is also indicated as a laxative, to treat constipation in adults or to be used to prepare diagnostic tests, such as colonoscopy.

The castor oil that is marketed for this purpose is called Laxol, and can be purchased in health food stores or conventional pharmacies, in the form of an oral solution, for a price of around 20 reais.

what is it for

Laxol is a laxative, which is indicated in the treatment of constipation in adults and in the preparation of diagnostic tests, such as colonoscopy, due to its fast-acting laxative properties.

How to take

The recommended dose of Laxol is 15 ml, which is equivalent to 1 tablespoon. Castor oil has a rapid laxative action and, therefore, promotes a watery evacuation between 1 to 3 hours after administration.

Possible side effects

Laxol is a medication that is generally well tolerated, however, if used in large amounts, it can cause side effects such as abdominal discomfort and pain, cramping, diarrhea, nausea, colon irritation, dehydration, and loss of fluid and electrolytes. See how to prepare a homemade serum to fight dehydration.

who shouldn’t use

Laxol is contraindicated in pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children and people with bowel obstruction or perforation, irritable bowel, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis or any other bowel problem.

In addition, it should not be used by people who are hypersensitive to any of the components contained in the formula.

