How to store food in the fridge so it doesn’t spoil

To keep food in the fridge for longer, without the risk of spoiling, you need to cook and store food properly and be careful with the cleanliness of the kitchen, countertops and hands.

In addition, the temperature of the refrigerator must always be kept below 5ºC, because the lower the temperature, the slower the growth of microorganisms that spoil food and cause intestinal infections such as gastroenteritis that generates symptoms such as acute abdominal pain. and diarrhea.

Foods that can be frozen

You can store food in the freezer or freezer to make it last longer. It is practically possible to freeze all foods, although some need some specific care. Some foods that can be frozen are:

Yogurt: it can be useful if you want to take it to the picnic because at the time of eating it must be defrosted;

Leftovers from a birthday cake: can be kept in a clean, dry container, like an old ice cream container, but you should place a napkin sheet underneath. To defrost, just leave it in the fridge, but don't freeze it again;

Meal leftovers: in its own packaging that can be BPA-free plastic or glass, but always well identified, to defrost use the microwave or let it defrost in the fridge;

Meat: they can be stored inside the bag that comes from the butcher shop, in the packaging that comes from the market or inside square or rectangular containers, which allow greater use of space;

Vegetables, vegetables and fruits: they can be stored in freezer bags of different sizes, but they must be cut and always dry before freezing. To freeze bananas, peel them first and wrap each one in plastic wrap, they are great for making fruit smoothies. Learn how to freeze fruit pulp.

Sliced ​​cheese and ham: can be stored in plastic boxes without BPA, tightly closed or in glass jars with a lid;

: can be stored in plastic boxes without BPA, tightly closed or in glass jars with a lid; French bread, baguette or loaf of bread: can be frozen in freezer bags, or individually with plastic wrap.

Learn how to freeze vegetables without losing nutrients.

Shelf life of food in the fridge

Even if a food looks good in the fridge, it can be contaminated with fungi and bacteria, so you should always respect the expiration date of each one. The following table shows the shelf life that foods have when they are properly stored in the refrigerator.

Food Duration Comments sliced ​​cheese 5 days Wrap in plastic film Whole or sliced ​​cheese 1 month — raw meats 2 days in the packaging bacon, sausage 1 week out of the original packaging Sausage 3 days out of the original packaging Sliced ​​ham 5 days Wrap in plastic film Raw fish and crustaceans 1 day keep covered raw poultry 2 days Wrap in plastic film Eggs 3 weeks — fruits 5 to 7 days — Leafy vegetables, eggplant, tomato 5 to 7 days Keep in plastic bags Milk cream 3 to 5 days — Butter 3 months — Milk 4 days — open canned 3 days Remove from the can and store in a closed container. Fast food 3 days Store in a closed container

For food to last longer, it is important to store it in clean glass or plastic containers with a lid, so that they do not come into contact with other foods, especially raw ones.

How to organize food in the fridge

Each food in the refrigerator must be stored in closed containers or bags, so that it does not come into contact with other products that may be contaminated. In addition, you should not overcrowd the refrigerator, so that cold air circulates more easily and preserves food for longer.

To reduce the risk of food contamination, the refrigerator should be organized as follows:

top: yogurts, cheeses, mayonnaise, pâtés, ham and eggs;

Middle part: on the top shelf, cooked food is placed;

bottom shelf: raw meat and fish or in the process of thawing;

Drawer: fresh fruits and vegetables;

fresh fruits and vegetables; Door: milk, olives and other preserves, condiments, butter, juices, jellies, water and other beverages.

A tip to keep chopped vegetables and seasonings longer, you should wash and dry each vegetable well before putting them in the fridge, covering the storage container with paper towels to absorb the excess water that forms in the cold environment. .

In addition, in the case of milk, for example, whose recommendation is to keep it on the refrigerator door, it is important that its consumption is done as indicated on the label. This is because as the milk stays on the refrigerator door, it is exposed to more temperature variations due to opening and closing the refrigerator, which can favor the development of harmful microorganisms and lead to the occurrence of infections, even if it is within the expiration date. .

Foods that don’t need to be kept in the fridge

The list below indicates the foods that do not need to be kept in the refrigerator:

Onion because it spoils faster than in the pantry; Garlic because it can become tasteless and moldy faster; Tomato because it can lose its flavor; White potato or sweet potato because they can get drier and take longer to cook; pickled pepper because it already has ingredients that prevent it from spoiling; all kinds of bread because it makes you drier quickly; honey or molasses because they will crystallize; Fruits such as bananas, apples, pears, tangerines or oranges because they lose their antioxidants, the ideal is to buy in smaller quantities; Fruits like papaya, watermelon, cantaloupe or avocado once opened, they can be kept in the fridge wrapped in plastic wrap; Pumpkin because it loses liquid and flavor and therefore needs to be stored in a dark but well-ventilated place; Peanut Butter and Nutella because they get hard and dry, so they should always be inside the pantry or on a clean countertop, with a tightly closed package; Carrot because it can be dry and tasteless, prefer an airy place, but protected from light; Chocolates even if they are open because it gets hard and tends to have a different smell and taste, never leave it near the onion; breakfast cereals because they can be less crispy; Condiments and spices like oregano, parsley, chili powder, paprika should not be kept in the fridge because they can get damp and lose their flavor; Industrialized sauces like ketchup and mustard they don’t need to be kept in the fridge because it contains preservatives that keep them for a long time even at room temperature; Cookies even in open packaging because the humidity can take away the crunchiness and have a different flavor than the original.

Eggs can be kept in the fridge because they only last for 10 days at room temperature, but they can last longer when placed in the fridge because the cold temperature helps keep them.

When the fruit is very ripe, it is advisable to put it in the fridge because it allows it to ripen and makes it last longer, but for better conservation of fruits and vegetables it is advisable to buy just enough for the week, because that way they don’t run the risk of spoiling. easily in the pantry, no need to store in the fridge.

How to store leftovers from meals

Hot foods should not be placed in the refrigerator because in addition to spoiling the functioning of the refrigerator, they can allow the development of microorganisms that may be inside the refrigerator, in spoiled food, for example. So to store leftovers from lunch or dinner, let it cool first and then store it in the fridge.

To freeze leftovers from a meal, place it in a BPA-free plastic container or glass container with its own lid in the amount you want. You can save the ‘made dish’ to eat on another day, when you’re short on time, or you can freeze rice, beans and meat in separate containers.

The most correct way to freeze leftovers is to place them in the container you want, as long as it is clean and dry, and then place them inside a tray with cold water and ice cubes, as this will quickly change the temperature, allowing the food to last longer.

How to get the bad smell out of the fridge

To clean the refrigerator well and remove the bad smell, follow these steps:

Unplug from the socket and put in the trash any food that may be spoiled;

Remove the drawers and shelves and wash them with hot water and detergent. Then pass vinegar or lemon, rinse and let it dry naturally or pass a clean cloth;

Clean the entire refrigerator with water and detergent;

Wipe the exterior with a clean, soft cloth;

Clean the condenser coil with a brush;

Put the shelves and organize the food back;

Turn on the appliance and adjust the temperature between 0 and 5°C.

If the refrigerator is kept clean on a daily basis, a deeper cleaning should be carried out every 6 months, but if it is constantly dirty and with food leftovers, the general cleaning should be monthly.

Kitchen cleaning tips

Hygiene in the kitchen is necessary to reduce the risk of contamination of food in the refrigerator, and it is important to wash utensils, sponge and cloths in the sink with water and detergent after use, remembering to also wash the countertop and the dish rack at the same time. least once a week, using lemon, vinegar or bleach to help clean.

A good tip for cleaning the dishwashing sponge is to fill it with water and heat it in the microwave for 1 minute on each side. In addition, you should use different cutting boards for meat, fish and vegetables, and use a garbage bucket with a lid, so that food remains are not exposed to insects.