How uterine polyp can interfere with pregnancy

The presence of uterine polyps, especially if they are larger than 2.0 cm, can make pregnancy difficult and increase the risk of miscarriage, in addition to posing a risk to the woman and the baby during childbirth, so it is important that the woman is accompanied by a gynecologist and/or obstetrician to reduce the risks related to the presence of the polyp.

Although polyps are not as common in young women of childbearing age, all those diagnosed with this alteration should be regularly observed by the gynecologist to assess whether other polyps have appeared or have increased in size.

Usually in this age group, the appearance of polyps is not related to the development of cancer, but it is up to the doctor to decide the most appropriate treatment for each case, because in some women, polyps can disappear spontaneously without the need for surgical treatment.

Can uterine polyp make pregnancy difficult?

Women who have uterine polyps may have a harder time getting pregnant because they can make it harder for the fertilized egg to implant inside the uterus. However, there are many women who manage to get pregnant even with a uterine polyp, having no problems during pregnancy, but it is important that they are accompanied by a doctor.

Women who want to become pregnant but have recently discovered that they have uterine polyps should follow medical advice because it may be necessary to have the polyps removed before conception to lessen the risks during pregnancy.

As uterine polyps may not show any signs or symptoms, a woman who is unable to conceive, after 6 months of trying, can go to the gynecologist for an appointment and this doctor can order blood tests and a transvaginal ultrasound to check for any uterine alteration that is making pregnancy difficult. If the tests are normal, other possible causes of infertility should be investigated.

Risks of uterine polyps in pregnancy

The presence of one or more uterine polyps larger than 2 cm during pregnancy can increase the risk of vaginal bleeding and miscarriage, especially if the polyp increases in size.

Women with uterine polyps larger than 2 cm are the ones who have the greatest difficulty getting pregnant, and therefore it is common for them to undergo treatments to get pregnant such as in vitro fertilization, and in this case, these are the ones who have a greater risk of getting pregnant. suffer an abortion.