Gonorrhea in pregnancy: risks and how to treat it

Gonorrhea during pregnancy, when not identified and treated correctly, can pose a risk to the baby at the time of delivery, because the baby can acquire the bacteria when passing through the infected vaginal canal, and may develop eye lesions, blindness, otitis media and generalized infection, for example. Therefore, it is important that if a woman has signs and symptoms of gonorrhea during pregnancy, she goes to the obstetrician for the diagnosis and appropriate treatment, which is usually done with antibiotics.

Gonorrhea is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which is transmitted through unprotected vaginal, oral or anal intercourse, that is, without a condom. Most of the time gonorrhea is asymptomatic, however it can also lead to the appearance of some signs and symptoms such as foul-smelling vaginal discharge and pain or burning when urinating. Know the symptoms of gonorrhea.

Risks of gonorrhea in pregnancy

Gonorrhea in pregnancy is dangerous for the baby, especially if the birth is by vaginal delivery, as the child can be contaminated by bacteria present in the genital region of the infected mother, running the risk of causing the baby to have neonatal conjunctivitis and sometimes blindness. and generalized infection, requiring intensive treatment.

During pregnancy, although the baby is less likely to be infected, gonorrhea is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage, amniotic fluid infection, premature birth, premature rupture of membranes, and fetal death. Gonorrhea is also one of the biggest causes of pelvic inflammation, which damages the fallopian tubes, leading to ectopic pregnancy and sterility.

Postpartum there is an increased risk of pelvic inflammatory disease and spread of infection with joint pain and skin lesions. Therefore, it is important for women to be aware of the symptoms of gonorrhea so that treatment can be started quickly and the risk of transmitting it to the baby is reduced. Learn more about gonorrhea.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for gonorrhea in pregnancy consists of the use of antibiotics as directed by the gynecologist or obstetrician for a period of time that varies according to the type and severity of the infection. Usually, gonorrhea, if detected early, is limited to the genital region and the most effective treatment is through the use of a single dose of antibiotic. Some treatment options, which should be recommended by the doctor, for gonorrhea are the following antibiotics:

Penicillin;

Ofloxacin 400 mg;

Tianphenicol granules 2.5 g;

Ciprofloxacin 500 mg;

Ceftriaxone 250 mg intramuscularly;

Cefotaxime 1 g;

Spectinomycin 2 mg.

In view of the complications that gonorrhea can cause to the woman and the baby, it is important that the partner is also treated, sexual intercourse should be avoided until the disease is resolved, keep a single sexual partner, use condoms and always follow all guidelines. doctors throughout pregnancy.