Senna tea for weight loss: is it safe?

Senna tea is a home remedy that is popularly used by people who want to lose weight fast. However, this plant has no proven influence on the slimming process and, therefore, should not be used for this purpose, especially if there is no supervision by a nutritionist, doctor or naturopath.

To lose weight, the most important thing is to follow a balanced diet guided by a nutritionist, as well as regular exercise. The use of supplements can also happen, but it should always be guided by a health professional specializing in the area of ​​weight loss, who recommends supplements with proven effect and in the correct dose.

Why senna is known to slim down

Although it has no proven effect on weight loss, the use of this tea has become popular because of reports claiming that it causes rapid weight loss in less than 24 hours. And in fact, there are people who can lose weight after using it, but this does not happen through the slimming process, but through emptying the intestines. This is because senna is a plant with a very strong laxative action, which makes people who suffer from constipation able to eliminate the feces that have been accumulating in the intestine. Thus, when the person eliminates these stools, they become lighter, appearing to have lost weight.

In addition, it is also not uncommon to hear that the nutritionist prescribed the use of senna tea to lose weight, but this is usually done for a short period, up to 2 weeks, to clean the intestines and eliminate toxins, in order to prepare the body. to the new eating plan, and the results end up coming from changes in the diet and not from the use of the laxative.

How does senna work in the intestine?

Senna tea has a strong laxative effect because the plant is very rich in type A and B sennosides, substances that have the ability to stimulate the myenteric plexus, which is responsible for increasing bowel contraction, pushing stool out.

In addition, senna also has a good amount of mucilage, which ends up absorbing water from the body, which makes stools softer and easier to eliminate.

Learn more about senna and how to use it correctly.

Is it safe to use laxatives for weight loss?

Laxatives can be part of the weight loss process, but they should be used for short periods and under the supervision of a health professional, serving only to cleanse the body of toxins and prepare the body for the weight loss process.

Thus, laxatives should not be used as the main responsible for losing weight, as their excessive or chronic use can cause several health problems such as:

Loss of ability to defecate : it happens because the nerves in the region lose their sensitivity, becoming dependent on the use of a laxative to provoke bowel movements;

: it happens because the nerves in the region lose their sensitivity, becoming dependent on the use of a laxative to provoke bowel movements; Dehydration : laxatives cause the intestine to function very quickly, which reduces the time the body has to reabsorb water, which ends up being eliminated in excess with the feces;

: laxatives cause the intestine to function very quickly, which reduces the time the body has to reabsorb water, which ends up being eliminated in excess with the feces; Loss of important minerals : along with water, the body can also eliminate excess minerals, especially sodium and potassium, which are important for the functioning of the muscles and heart, for example;

: along with water, the body can also eliminate excess minerals, especially sodium and potassium, which are important for the functioning of the muscles and heart, for example; Bleeding from stool: it is caused by the excessive irritation of the intestine by the use of laxatives;

Several of these consequences can affect the functioning of internal organs, which can, in the long run, result in serious, life-threatening heart disease.

Therefore, laxatives of any kind should not be used for weight loss, especially when there is no supervision by a healthcare professional.

Watch a video from our nutritionist explaining why laxatives are not a good option for weight loss: