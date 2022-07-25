Nickel allergy: foods and utensils you should not use

People with an allergy to nickel (nickel sulfate), which is a mineral that is part of the composition of jewelry and accessories, should avoid using this metal in earrings, necklaces and bracelets or watches, as well as excessive consumption of foods such as bananas. , peanuts and chocolate, in addition to avoiding the use of metal kitchen utensils that contain nickel.

Nickel allergy causes symptoms such as itching and redness of the skin, especially in women in their teens or early adulthood. See other causes of itchy skin.

Nickel-rich foods

Foods with the highest nickel content that should be eaten in moderation and avoided in times of disease crisis are:

Nickel-containing beverages and vitamin supplements, such as tea and coffee;

Canned food;

Fruits such as bananas, apples and citrus fruits;

Fish with a high concentration of nickel, such as tuna, herring, shellfish, salmon and mackerel;

Vegetables like onions, garlic and green leafy vegetables. Young leaves are preferable to older leaves because they contain a lower nickel content;

Other foods high in nickel, such as cocoa, chocolate, soy, oats, walnuts and almonds.

These foods should be avoided or consumed with caution, and attention should be paid to the appearance of any symptoms that may arise.

During food preparation, nickel-plated utensils should not be used and must be replaced. Also, acidic foods should not be cooked in stainless steel utensils as acids can lead to nickel dissociation from utensils and increase the nickel content of foods.

People who drink tap water should reject the initial stream of tap water in the morning, which one should not drink or use for cooking, as nickel can be released from the tap overnight.

Nickel-rich objects

Objects with nickel in their composition can cause irritation and itching on the skin and, therefore, should be avoided as much as possible. Some examples are:

accessories of metal, such as clasps of bras and dresses, buttons of metal, clips, braces, hooks, buckles of sandals and watches, rings, earrings, bracelets, bracelets, threads, medals and necklace clasps;

Objects for personal use, such as lighters, metal eyeglasses, keys and key rings, metal pens, thimbles, needles, pins, scissors;

Metallic pieces of furniture, such as door and drawer handles;

Office supplies such as typewriters, paper clips, staplers, metal pens;

Cosmetics, such as blue or green eyeshadows, paints and some detergents;

Some kitchen utensils.

It is important to be aware of the appearance of any symptoms on the skin and, if necessary, suspend the use of these objects.

Nickel allergy symptoms

In general, nickel allergy causes symptoms such as skin irritation, itching and sores, especially around the eyelids, neck, folds of arms and fingers, palms, groin, inner thighs, bends in the knees and on the soles of the feet.

To confirm that you are really allergic to nickel, it is necessary to take an allergy test prescribed and accompanied by an allergist or dermatologist, who will also be able to test other substances and foods to assess whether there are more causes for dermatitis. See how the allergy test is done.